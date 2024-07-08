This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

As a key strategic pillar of bp’s growth agenda, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel, we believe bp/Aral will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, food and drinks for later, electric mobility, our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.

The Germany Brand & Communications Coordinator is a career entry role for those looking to shift their career into marketing or for those recently graduated and beginning their career journey. This role will support the brand and communications team with the execution of media plans and the development and approval of creative assets. Building a foundation in retail marketing this role is a fast-paced delivery role, following processes to deliver communications on time, on brand, to budget and legally correct.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Executing master assets across a range of channel and messages

Supporting members of the brand and communications team to build a range of creative assets for a campaign, engaging across the business and seeking approval of assets

Working with the brand and communication team to support brand guidelines sign off of creative across the teams both within marketing and across the business

Supporting comms and campaigns lead on the Management of budgets for allocated campaigns, including invoice and payment process.

Supporting brand and communications leads on execution of social media plans and owned content management on websites.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

Essential Education:

Higher education level

Marketing focus preferred

min 1-2 years career experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Demonstrated ability to understand customer and competitor trends in market place

Experience in building successful working relationships with peers

Numerical ability, experience and understanding on finance and invoicing processes

Proficient in Microsoft office programs

Must have fluent English (verbal & writing) as English is primary language globally in bp.

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidized meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidized training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity, and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

Please note that Employees will receive a fixed-term employment contract for this position.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.