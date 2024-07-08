Entity:Customers & Products
Marketing Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
As a key strategic pillar of bp’s growth agenda, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel, we believe bp/Aral will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, food and drinks for later, electric mobility, our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.
The Germany Brand & Communications Coordinator is a career entry role for those looking to shift their career into marketing or for those recently graduated and beginning their career journey. This role will support the brand and communications team with the execution of media plans and the development and approval of creative assets. Building a foundation in retail marketing this role is a fast-paced delivery role, following processes to deliver communications on time, on brand, to budget and legally correct.
Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented
Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:
Essential Education:
Higher education level
Marketing focus preferred
min 1-2 years career experience
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Demonstrated ability to understand customer and competitor trends in market place
Experience in building successful working relationships with peers
Numerical ability, experience and understanding on finance and invoicing processes
Proficient in Microsoft office programs
Must have fluent English (verbal & writing) as English is primary language globally in bp.
Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:
We are committed to equality, diversity, and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.
Please note that Employees will receive a fixed-term employment contract for this position.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.