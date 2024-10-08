Brand & Communications Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

Build strong Castrol master brand and multiple product brand

Work closely with global MKTG team, PU MKTG team, and agency to ensure brand health and financial plan

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for the brand P&Ls. Identifies opportunities to deliver incremental gross margin growth through cost reduction and/or volume growth opportunities and leads quarterly Brand reviews to ensure delivery of Brand Health and Financial metrics versus plan

Ensures that all Brand communication to & through customers are on brand strategy and comms guidelines.

Actively support PU Marketing Head on providing ideas and inputs to help shape and refine the China brand strategy

Leads development of OU engagement strategy for consumers including Media planning to deliver Media critical metrics and post evaluation of media campaigns with special focus on using and building capability in Digital media.

Leads external alliances and partnership in face of rapid China market disruptions on media scene for brand building.

Leads to deliver ROI and post evaluation of media buy, campaign activations and new product launches to ensure right activity set and propose use of company resources to deliver tangible business results.

Accountable for the Brands & Comms team to deliver for other markets (Hong Kong and Taiwan) in the PU as needed on brand management.

Operational lead on IWS/OEM/ FWS SMP development & works closely with Channel Activation Managers, Marketing Operations Manager & PU Marketing Director to finalize planning

People management

Act as MKTG leadership team member and support LT to transform MKTG team to be more effective and competitive

Driver performance culture of the team and act as role model as Senior Leader

Allocate resource within team to improve the output of overall investment

Requirements:

Education

University degree or equivalent experience or related field

MBA or equivalent experience or equivalent post graduate degree desirable

Experience

10 years or above working experience with:

Significant business experience in Brand building with a strong track record of delivery spanning operational and strategic roles. Sales experience would be a plus.

Experience on product offer, innovation and country launches with local insights.

Track record of effective leadership – of teams and / or networks - with necessary credibility to influence the country sales and marketing teams.

Sharp critical thinking

Innovative thinking

Substantial experience as a senior leader and people manager of leading high performance teams

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Strong networking skills, both inside and outside the business

Strong coaching skills

Strong change management skills

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.