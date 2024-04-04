Brand & Communications Specialist (MEKSA)

This role is not eligible for relocation

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Brand & Communication Specialist – MEKSA

In line with Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.

We also would like to emphasize that applications from a diverse group of candidates are welcomed too.

In this role You will:

Support the implementation of marketing, brand and comms programs for the MEKSA business . Support the development, management and delivery of strategic programs for the marketing team and adapts global brand offers, demonstrating consumer & customer insights to drive innovation, defining country plans by brand and managing brand guidelines and policy.

. Support the development, management and delivery of strategic programs for the marketing team and adapts global brand offers, demonstrating consumer & customer insights to drive innovation, defining country plans by brand and managing brand guidelines and policy. Support execution of brand strategies including brand positioning, product, packaging, pricing and channel management, and find opportunities for incremental gross margin growth through cost reduction on brands being managed.

including brand positioning, product, packaging, pricing and channel management, and find opportunities for incremental gross margin growth through cost reduction on brands being managed. Plan for, and drive execution of new product launches, demonstrating inputs from global teams, and help to manage the product range, supporting additions/deletions.

Support the development of brand innovation pipeline plans and develop yearly brand plans by space and channel, incorporating in-year projects to drive brand performance and key brand health metrics.

and develop yearly brand plans by space and channel, incorporating in-year projects to drive brand performance and key brand health metrics. Implement plans to support brand development objectives and follow effective brand management processes to ensure consistent brand implementation, managing product brand guidelines and policy in accordance with overall brand guidelines.

Build personal digital capability and work with digital experts to guide digital marketing activities.

Align with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Contribute to the MEKSA cluster strategy development for brands in line with global strategies to meet volume, turnover and gross margin targets.

Work with the Marketing Manager MEKSA and contribute to the development of Communication and Media strategies to drive brand health and ensure core value propositions are embedded throughout the sales force, our customers and our consumers.

Be accountable for the brand top line growth in key ME markets.

Develop and roll out activation plans for the Powerbands to ensure successful activation communications strategies in line with global plans and deployment of digital marketing programs, this includes consumer engagement, activations, retail and distributor programs.

Work with media, advertising and activation agencies to develop consumer and retail activations.

Handle the brand portfolio additions, deletions, changes etc. and Pricing Management for brand variants based on pricing tools and deploy assigned marketing programs for MEKSA markets.

Be responsible for brand & comms calendar for the assigned brands.

Ensure all key deliverables for stage gates are delivered in ODIMS for all global projects that are passed on to markets.

Manage portfolio feeds into the LBM process, ensuring ownership and understanding of all inputs, including: market trends, driven environment and strategic inputs to ensure an accurate forecast with minimal-to-no bias.

Be responsible for assumptions and V&Os management for the brands in the LBM process.

Track performance delivery of the brand portfolios across MEKSA cluster.

Be accountable for Competitor Intelligence in all the MEKSA markets.

Monitor and evaluate activities in the marketplace through appropriate research and regular customer contact.

Ensure compliance with all internal process including audit, approvals, briefs etc.

Develop and implement a detailed approach through the embedding of relevant OMS elements and ensuring appropriate risk reviews are undertaken appropriately.

Understand, embed within the team and fulfil agreed specific Product Quality & Compliance accountabilities which apply to the role.

What You will need to be successful:

MBA or other postgraduate degree in a marketing related field.

Minimum 5 years experience in B2C & B2B Marketing within one of the following industries: Lubricants or Automotive ;

; Operational experience with developing & implementing consumer-oriented brand strategies, 4P marketing management, product development, digital marketing & business process management.

with developing & implementing consumer-oriented brand strategies, 4P marketing management, product development, digital marketing & business process management. Fluency in English AND Arabic – in reading, writing and speaking as well

Demonstrated ability to influence Sales team in meeting strategic objectives whilst delivering sustainable, in-year performance.

Experience in planning and managing digital campaigns is highly desirable.

Trade and channel management experience is advantageous.

Pro-active and result oriented mind-set is crucial

is crucial Strong interpersonal skills when dealing with key business partners, internal team members and peers;

Strong analytical skills to determine efficiency of marketing, sales and promotional initiatives;

Strong Project management skills

Flexibility to travel occasionally in the region (ca. 25%)

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



