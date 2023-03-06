Brand Manager - Wild Bean Cafe

Job summary

At bp we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet.



Fueling busy people with fresh, quality food and coffee on the go is all in a day’s work and our ambitions in this space are huge. With 500 stores across Australia & New Zealand, we touch the lives of millions of customers, customers who have high expectations when it comes to their morning coffee. Our wildbean brand has two decades under its belt and we’re looking for a superstar brand manager to step in and take it to new heights.



As part of our Asia Pacific Marketing Team, you’ll be responsible for end-to-end brand management; from insights to strategy, from campaigns to instore experience, this role leads it all. You’ll have deep retail and ideally food retailer knowledge, including the operational experience that comes with managing a brand across multiple channels and multiple markets. You’ll be confident in working with other team members to ensure the brand vision is delivered across all touchpoints today, and in keeping the brand moving forward to meet emerging customer needs.



This is a role with high profile and scope to have real impact.



Key responsibilities:

Contribute to a clear end-to-end marketing plan for Wildbean Cafe across ANZ, spanning top funnel brand building through to local tactical sales activation (including the full remit of relevant above and below the line channels), working with the wider marketing team and food teams to implement.

Strategic and tactical delivery of Wildbean Cafe marketing plan working with the wider marketing team and food teams to ensure products and the overall offer resonate with target customers

Align ongoing offer development to brand vision, backed by customer, commercial and competitor insights.

Lead measurement, reporting and learning-based-refinements from all marketing activity, driving customer engagement and growth.

Champion retail best practice, interpret emerging trends into relevant actions and review competitor activities to ensure relevance.

Build and maintain strong relationships with internal stakeholders and agency partners.

Degree qualified in Business, Marketing or a related subject area

6+ years’ experience working in a matrix organization

Experience in brand management, building & implementing marketing strategies

Ability to turn customer insights into compelling engagement and experiences that build customer engagement over time

Capability to manage transition plans and complex timings to deliver effective communications

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!