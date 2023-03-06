Brand Manager - Wild Bean Cafe

At bp we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet.
Fueling busy people with fresh, quality food and coffee on the go is all in a day’s work and our ambitions in this space are huge. With 500 stores across Australia & New Zealand, we touch the lives of millions of customers, customers who have high expectations when it comes to their morning coffee. Our wildbean brand has two decades under its belt and we’re looking for a superstar brand manager to step in and take it to new heights.
As part of our Asia Pacific Marketing Team, you’ll be responsible for end-to-end brand management; from insights to strategy, from campaigns to instore experience, this role leads it all. You’ll have deep retail and ideally food retailer knowledge, including the operational experience that comes with managing a brand across multiple channels and multiple markets. You’ll be confident in working with other team members to ensure the brand vision is delivered across all touchpoints today, and in keeping the brand moving forward to meet emerging customer needs.
This is a role with high profile and scope to have real impact.
Key responsibilities: