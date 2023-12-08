Brand & Product Manager - Europe

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Embark on an exhilarating journey as the Brand and Product Manager, where your strategic prowess will shape the success of power brands, driving innovation, and delivering exceptional results!Join forces with a dynamic team to craft revolutionary products and brand offers that not only meet but exceed volume, turnover, and gross margin targets.Your role will be a thrilling blend of global strategy and local consumer/customer insights, as you creatively adapt and implement global product portfolio & brand offers, ensuring a powerful resonance in the European market.Be the driving force of the Europe Brand & Product team, implementing plans with precision, and making an impact across diverse channels. This is your chance to lead, innovate, and transform the landscape of brand and product management with a bias for in-year performance delivery.Seize the opportunity to be at the forefront of shaping the future of our renowned brands



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Lead in-market product portfolio in line with the global brand architecture, proposition and guardrails

Acts as the lead in Product Portfolio Management Process, identifying gaps, simplification opportunities and improvement areas in the European Product portfolio

Supports execution of global brand strategies including brand positioning, product, packaging, pricing and channel management

Plans for and drives execution of new product launches in defined markets using inputs from global marketing teams to deliver launch objectives

Supports the development of a brand innovation pipeline plan working closely with global brands teams and cross functional teams as per project needs

Develops yearly brand plans by space and channel incorporating key projects in the year & engages with In-Country activation teams and Sales teams to drive Brand Performance & key brand health metrics

Implements plans to support product portfolio objectives in conjunction with the various channel marketing teams and the Brand & Comms team within Hub / Country Marketing and manages resources including ASP budget

Sees opportunities for incremental gross margin growth through cost reduction opportunities on the product portfolio

Follows effective brand management processes in conjunction with global offer development teams to ensure consistent brand implementation. Implements and manages product brand guidelines and policy in accordance with master brand and global product brand guidelines

Helps to manage the product range supporting the signing off of additions, deletions and working closely with the Product Line Management team

Education

University degree or equivalent experience in Marketing

Essential Experience

Experience in Marketing esp. B2B

Experience of working in a matrix organization

Lubricants experience desirable but not essential

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.

If you are excited to contribute to our transformative journey, apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.