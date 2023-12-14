Brand & Product Manager - India

This role is eligible for relocation within country

We are currently seeking a dynamic and seasoned professional to assume the pivotal role of Brand and Product Manager for Two Wheeler Engine Oil Marketing. In this strategic position, you will spearhead the marketing efforts for the esteemed Castrol Activ Power Brands and Castrol POWER 1 Power brands, with Castrol Activ standing as the leading lubricant brand in the country, driving Castrol India’s business in both topline and bottom-line performance.In this role, your strategic acumen will be crucial in orchestrating robust growth strategies for the Two Wheeler Engine Oil business. Beyond conventional expansion, you will strategically target diverse market segments and viscosities, ensuring a nuanced approach that aligns seamlessly with prevailing consumer preferences and industry trends.



Job Description:

About Castrol India Limited - Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally.

We are currently looking for Brand and Product Manager based at Mumbai at details mentioned below:

What you will deliver

1) Assume accountability for the portfolio's financial performance, meticulously aligning with volume targets spanning multiple brands.

2) Strategically oversee the Product portfolio, driving strategies that propel both short and long-term growth in gross margin, impeccably aligned with our global space/brand objectives.

3) Attain market supremacy as gauged by Nielsen's metrics, solidifying our dominant presence.

4) Unwaveringly deliver brand equity metrics on a brand-by-brand basis, fueling heightened awareness and consideration for our comprehensive portfolio.

5) Strategically navigate product life cycles, ensuring the sustained profitability of our product portfolio, in perfect harmony with evolving market trends and OEM launches.

6) Exercise vigilant oversight over the Streamline/Fusion/ODIMS systems within the market, expertly stewarding the PCO portfolio.

7) Spearhead the development of Above-the-Line (ATL) communications strategies, rigorously designed to amplify brand metrics and translate into tangible business outcomes, transcending diverse platforms, formats, and brand domains.

8) Forge a symbiotic partnership with Sales teams to execute regional marketing blueprints, catalyzing impact across diverse geographies.

9) Ensure the meticulous tracking, measurement, and optimization of ASP (Advertising and Sales Promotion) investments. As the steward of these resources, you will be accountable for program design, budgetary allocation, real-time expenditure monitoring, and ultimately, ensuring a substantial return on investment.

What you will need to be successful to deliver

Educational Background - University degree in B.Tech./Marketing or related field

MBA or equivalent experience or equivalent post graduate degree desirable

Experience

1) A minimum of 12 – 15 years of professional expertise within the realm of Sales and Marketing.

2) Proficiency in crafting comprehensive marketing communications, spanning the traditional and digital spheres.

3) A profound comprehension of media procurement, encompassing both traditional and digital platforms, with a distinct advantage for those with experience in performance marketing.

4) Demonstrated capability to collaborate seamlessly within cross-functional teams, spanning different organizational levels, both domestically and on a global scale, even within intricate and demanding settings.

5) A well-grounded understanding of New Product Introduction (NPI) processes and a track record of successfully navigating the intricacies of a Stagegate framework.

6) Proven leadership in team management, with a preference for candidates possessing prior sales experience.

7) A requisite background in handling pivotal aspects such as Nielsen data, custom research methodologies, and liaising effectively with multi-disciplinary partner agencies.



