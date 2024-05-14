Brand & Product Manager - Specialties and B2B

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role!

B2B and Automotive specialties products (Drivelines including ATFs, Greases, Coolants and DEF) in commercial vehicles is as a key growth driver to unlock incremental volumes and GM for Castrol.

This role will be responsible to:

Identify portfolio gaps in existing portfolio for Specialities and B2B(including engine oils)

Work with supply chain and on sourcing opportunities

Collaborate with B2B team on sizing and leading relevant product opportunities

Recommend pricing strategy for B2C

Develop BTL marketing communication in alignment with global and country product manager

Develop ATL digital communication and lead generation for B2B

Track execution with sales to deliver aligned business goals

What you will deliver!

Responsible for the specialties portfolio P&L, supporting B2B product portfolio gap fulfillment and lead generation. Identifies opportunities to deliver incremental gross margin growth through cost reduction and/or volume growth opportunities while handling monthly and quarterly reviews to ensure delivery of Financial metrics versus plan.

Handling the Product portfolio to deliver near and long term GM growth targets consistent with global space/brand/channel strategies

Implement the product category framework and follow the product portfolio management rules to simplify and handle the range

Actively administer product life cycles to ensure a strategic and profitable portfolio, Handling the additions and deletions to the portfolio to simplify and evolve the range to maintain differentiation and ensure clear category product growth and exit strategies within

the rules of the game framework

Handle the Streamline/Fusion/ODIMS systems for the market for the Specialties and B2B product portfolio

Maintain Product Data Sheets

Interacting, co-coordinating & supporting the global product management team for Specialties and country teams for B2B by giving inputs for offer development, especially in the early stage on ODIMS

Leads development of engagement programs with consumers and customers for Specialities including planning for activations and gaining alignment with activation manager

Spearhead digital lead generation activities for B2B working closely with B2B channel activation manager to synchronize ATL and BTL activations.

Ensure effective tracking, measurement and usage of marketing budgets. The incumbent will be responsible for devising programs, budgeting spends, supervising spends and utilization as well as be responsible for the return on investment delivery of the same.

Handling and leading the LBM business process cycle (24 months) for the portfolio covering volume forecasting, assumptions, marketing input calendar

Competitive analysis and market development. Supervising sales performance and take actions for aligning performance to meet company objectives

Accountable for Price positioning in line with Global pricing strategy working closely with Pricing Team.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Expected candidate Profile:

Educational background

University degree in B.Tech./Marketing or related discipline

MBA or equivalent post graduate degree desirable

Experience

Minimum 6 years of experience in Sales & Marketing

Extensive Product management experience in a related or allied category

Fundamental understanding of digital marketing with keen interest in B2B lead generation

Experience of working in complex and challenging global organisations / complex stakeholder management

Ability to optimally build enduring and positive relationships with senior level leaders from a broad range of business teams

Strong communication and presentation abilities

Key Competencies:

Ability to successfully manage multiple projects on time and on budget.

Excellent team player with good interpersonal skills.

Strategic thinker with a bias for action and strong operational skills

Strong communication and presentation abilities – Verbal and written

Strong analytical abilities

Customer Orientation: Shapes the customer‘s business plan. Builds alignment with the customer around business plan priorities and direction.

Influencing skills : Ability to powerfully persuade all stakeholders, align & empower team to work on common objectives.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



