Brand & Promotions Management Lead

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



The Brand and Promotions Management Lead will develop and execute high-impact, digital-first promotional strategies that drive customer engagement and align with brand and customers growth objectives! Collaborate with internal teams and leverage sponsorships with customers. Build B2B communications that resonate with customers and differentiate our brand. Foster strong collaborator relationships and gather insights to refine strategies. Track performance using critical metrics and manage budgets to ensure impactful, costafb-effective activities.



Promotion Strategy and Execution: Develop and implement high-impact promotions that are engaging and centred around digital platforms, driving customer interaction and brand loyalty.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with the Retail and Brand and Communications Team to ensure promotional activities align with overall brand strategy and messaging.

Digital Integration: Ensure all promotions and campaigns are digital-first, incorporating the latest technology trends and tools for enhanced user engagement and measurement.

Sponsorship Leverage: Identify and manage sponsorship customer activation opportunities that align with brand objectives and create value-added for customers and sales.

Brand and programs differentiation: Analyse industry trends to identify untapped opportunities and strategies to differentiate from competitors. Exploring uncharted market space to develop unique value propositions.

B2B DIFM Brand communications design communication strategy and materials that will resonate with our customers, highlighting why Castrol. This communication needs to consider global content and brand and comms master brand campaign.

Stakeholder Engagement: Build and maintain positive relationships with key internal (sales and global) and external (customers/distributors) collaborators to improve the impact of promotional activities, partnerships and Castrol programs in general. Visits customers to ensure relationship building, feedback on offers, proper communication and key learning’s are maximized. Participates in key national/regional meetings to support the field sales organization. Incorporates insight/feedback from key customers and sales personnel to improve our business strategy.

Performance Tracking: Set critical metrics and analyze the success of promotions and sponsorship initiatives, using insights to refine future strategies.

Budget Management: Oversee budgets related to promotions and sponsorships, ensuring cost-effective and impactful delivery of activities.

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience.

Minimum 5 years of combined marketing and sales preferably in lubricants, tire, automotive, industrial or comparable B2B industries or sectors.

Strong data analysis and numeric skills, attention to details and holistic approach of business (price, volume, mix, brand).

Experience with leveraging digital to connect with customers, preferred.

Strong track record of developing and performing plans, identifying and implementing new opportunities, measuring and delivering results

Strong creative and conceptual thinking ability to set a vision, identify new opportunities, develop new ways of working, pinpoint solutions to complex problems and overcome obstacles.

Developing Marketing Strategy – Skillful

Performance Monitoring – Skillful

Customer Value Proposition Development – Expert

Excellence & Courage

Agility – to work in a matrix, complex and fast paced environment.

Courage – to share ideas, challenge the status quo.

Ownership – to see the bigger picture and take ownership by thinking and acting beyond the role (self-starter)

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



How much do we pay (Base)? $102,000 - $190,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated Planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively, Waterfall Project Management



