Job summary

Responsible for assisting in the implementation of marketing programmes for the business and, specifically, using sound marketing knowledge and experience to support the development of innovative products and brand offers, leveraging consumer and customer insights, supporting country plans and managing as per brand guidelines and policy.

Job Purpose



The Brand & Comms Specialist is accountable for Brand, Media, Sponsorships & PR strategy and activations. The role will ensure that a consistent Brand strategy is deployed across brand and corporate communication for the hub / country



Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for development and execution of Brand media plans and execution across media (both traditional and digital) and branded content & sponsorships to support Power brands Health KPI delivery across spaces.

Responsible for Post Buy analysis working with media agency to measure performance against key metrics including return on investment.

Work with the Masterbrand & Content Specialist and Product team to develop the media and brand PR, activations calendar for a rolling 24 month period in line with strategy.

Responsible for handling Brand Media, content, Brand PR and Sponsorship budgets.

Responsible for the administrative management of Brand content, media and promotional agencies. Ensures approvals are granted in a timely fashion and that all invoices are processed and accounted for accurately.

Work with the Digital team to identify and test new channels and engagement activity for Brand Media, Brand PR & Sponsorship activation

Responsible for all Brand Sponsorship activities in China. This includes handling China Specific Assets such as brand ambassador, sponsorships. It also involves coordinating the activation ensuring maximum utilization of all assets.

Works closely with the Masterbrand & Content Specialist, Global Sponsorship Manager to demonstrate Global Sponsorship assets such as MotoGP, F1, etc.

Participation in Digital product Management

Requirements: