Responsible for assisting in the implementation of marketing programmes for the business and, specifically, using sound marketing knowledge and experience to support the development of innovative products and brand offers, leveraging consumer and customer insights, supporting country plans and managing as per brand guidelines and policy.
Job Purpose
The Brand & Comms Specialist is accountable for Brand, Media, Sponsorships & PR strategy and activations. The role will ensure that a consistent Brand strategy is deployed across brand and corporate communication for the hub / country
Key Accountabilities: