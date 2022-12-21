Brand & Communication Manager - Castrol - US

United States - New Jersey - Bayonne, United States - New Jersey - Elmwood Park, United States - New Jersey - Linden, United States - New Jersey - Parsippany, United States - New Jersey - Piscataway, United States - New Jersey - Port Newark, United States - New Jersey - Wayne

Job summary

About the Role:

The Brand and Communications Manager is the guardian of the Castrol brand and is responsible for the implementation of innovative brand offers and communication activities that will deliver brand health objectives and support brand growth goals. The Brand and Communications Manager will lead and develop the brands and comms team!



Key Responsibilities:



Drive Brand management and communications

Lead all Castrol brands in the US market. Drive implementation of innovative brand offers and communications to deliver brand health and financial targets.

Develop brand marketing plans across lubricants spaces, adopting and adapting global brand strategies and programs.

Lead development of the consumer engagement strategy; activate social consumer communities via both online and offline channels.

Maintain brand integrity across all company marketing initiatives and communications and ensure that communication to and through customers are aligned with brand strategy and stay in sync with comms guidelines.

Implement global sponsorship assets in country.

Collaborate with Global development team on developing creative assets and product information.

Accountable for the allocation of brand ASP budget in conjunction with the Marketing Manager.

Measure and report on the success of marketing campaigns.

Identify useful insights such as those related to lubricants and automotive trends, competitor’s performance, and marketing trends.

Optimize product range to meet customer and business demands and improve profitability.

Provide inputs into global brand teams for new products and ensure all key results for stage gates are delivered for all global projects that are passed on to markets.

Build new product launch plans in market.

Bachelor's Degree in marketing or related field (Masters preferred)

Demonstrated ability in Marketing

Substantial experience in B2C marketing activation

Significant experience in disciplined brand campaign execution

Ability to balance multiple priorities and handle high volume of work

Proven experience managing and developing a team

