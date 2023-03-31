Brand & Communications Operations Manager

A customer focused role, responsible for developing and implementing an integrated brand and communication plan for South Africa, working cohesively with the brand and loyalty team. The role will include briefing and managing agencies, setting & tracking media KPI’s and campaign efficiencies and oversee the implementation of the digital marketing strategy.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade GResponsible for managing the brand(s) in the specified market, conducting strategy development and project management and leading a team of marketing professionals to conduct equity-building activities such as advertising and sponsorships, as well as consumer promotional activities intended to acquire more consumers and increase their loyalty to the brands.