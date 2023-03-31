Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. Brand &amp; Communications Operations Manager

Brand & Communications Operations Manager

  • Location South Africa - Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality - Johannesburg
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147170BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

A customer focused role, responsible for developing and implementing an integrated brand and communication plan for South Africa, working cohesively with the brand and loyalty team. The role will include briefing and managing agencies, setting & tracking media KPI’s and campaign efficiencies and oversee the implementation of the digital marketing strategy.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Develop and implement effective communication strategies that build customer loyalty programs, brand awareness and customer satisfaction.
  • Design, develop, and distribute consistent themes, messaging and branding throughout all communication touch points
  • Evaluate the success of various communication strategies and provide and implement recommendations for improvement
  • Oversee efficient process for the regulatory review and approval of communication materials
  • Develop and oversee implementation of digital marketing strategy
  • Analyse the results and effectiveness of campaigns to deliver actionable insights and recommendations and generating monthly reports on the digital marketing portfolio
  • Ensure that marketing and communications efforts adhere to agreed timelines and managing expectations with various stakeholders
  • Analyze online statistics while identifying opportunities to optimize performance and report insights to leadership
  • Develop effective resource material targeted at different markets to facilitate implementation of business development
  • Conduct regular communication audits to gauge effectiveness of channels used and whether messages are understood in the manner intended
  • Agency relationship management in line with global agency process.
  • Represent the brand and comms objectives within the retail brand strategy

Education & Experience Required

Education
  • Appropriate post graduate qualification
Experience
  • 10 years’ experience. 3 years should have been spent in a supervisory position
  • Understanding of petroleum industry
  • Experience in marketing (brand campaigns, agency management, media planning)
  • Experience in digital (content management, social media, media planning0
  • Experience in brand strategy

Skills and Competencies
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to build relationships with different stakeholders
  • Strong knowledge of content development and
  • Project management
  • Knowledge of different marketing channels
  • Strong knowledge of communication practices and techniques
  • In depth knowledge of various social media platforms, best practices, and website analytics

Grade GResponsible for managing the brand(s) in the specified market, conducting strategy development and project management and leading a team of marketing professionals to conduct equity-building activities such as advertising and sponsorships, as well as consumer promotional activities intended to acquire more consumers and increase their loyalty to the brands.

