  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Brand &amp; Product Specialist (Fixed Term)

Brand &amp; Product Specialist (Fixed Term)

Brand & Product Specialist (Fixed Term)

  • Location China - Central - Shanghai
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142152BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Job summary

Job Purpose

  • The Brand and Product Specialist will provide support for power brands helping to develop innovative products & brand offers that deliver volume, turnover and gross margin targets with a bias for In year performance delivery. This involves adopting and adapting global brand offers, leveraging local consumer & customer insights to drive innovation in execution of such global brand offer as appropriate, defining country plans by brand and leading as per global brand guidelines and policy.
Key Accountabilities:
  • Handle in-country product portfolio in line with the global product brand architecture, proposition and guardrails focusing on high growth/emerging channels and EV.
  • Supports execution of global brand strategies including brand positioning, product, packaging, pricing and channel management.
  • Plans for and drives execution of new product launches in high growth/emerging channels leveraging inputs from cross functions & global marketing teams to deliver launch objectives
  • Supports the development of a brand innovation pipeline plan working closely with China Product team, Global brands teams and cross functional teams as per project needs.
  • Lead the portfolio strategy development incorporating key projects in the year & engages with In Country Service, Maintenance & Repair team and Sales teams to drive Product brand Performance & key brand health metrics
  • Sees opportunities for incremental gross margin growth through cost reduction opportunities on brands being managed.
  • Build digital capability in self & works with digital experts internally & externally to guide digital marketing activities for various brands under responsibility
  • Follows effective product brand management processes in conjunction with global offer development teams to ensure consistent brand implementation. Implements and manages product brand guidelines and policy in accordance with master brand and global product brand guidelines.
  • Manage the product range supporting the signing off of additions, deletions and working closely with the Product Line Management team.
  • Participation in Digital product Management
Requirements:
  • University degree in Marketing or related field
  • Minimum 5 years experience in Marketing
  • Experience of working in a matrix organization
  • Lubricants experience desirable but not essential
  • Strong project management, interpersonal and communication skills
  • Evidence of effective networking and relationship building skills both internally and externally
  • High degree of personal impact
Skills & Competencies
  • Market Understanding Skilful
  • Generating and Applying Customer and Consumer Insights Skilful
  • Translating marketing strategy into marketing plans Skilful
  • Performance Monitoring Skilful
  • Product Management Skilful
  • Managing the OD&I pipeline & Stage Gate process Mastery

