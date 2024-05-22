This role is not eligible for relocation

Join our team in Lisbon and advance your career as Brand and Communications Lead!

As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel we believe bp/aral will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or later our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.

The customer sits at the heart of our business’ transition and as the marketing leader within the country we need t individuals who can play a meaningful role in crafting our offer and bringing it to life for our customers both in and out of store.

A customer focused execution role with a strong understanding of the retail business and the external customer/consumer, this role requires an experienced professional to own lead the brand and comms recommendations, working with the marketing manager to prioritise activity to support business objectives. This role will take activity from brief to execution of creative and media campaigns across all touchpoints and offers across the bp retail portfolio. This is a fast paced retail comms role, utilising paid for media to deliver business results, shifting as the consumer and market changes throughout the year.

In this role you will:

Owning the brand and communications plan and interface for the market, including the recommendation and allocation of budget across paid for media channels and creative development

Briefing and executing paid for and earned media plans across all channels

Briefing and completing creative development across the suite of bp retail offers (excludes bp pulse) from ATL campaigns, POS and CRM master artwork and any photography required across the business

Planning and pitching for budgets to achieve business results. Including invoice and payment process.

Act as the brand custodian to ensure all comms and campaigns are consistent and in line with brand standards

Agency relationship management in line with global agency process, as well as sourcing and managing local agency relationships for digital, social and BTL

Localisation of global and European brand guidelines across all COT and where required development of new campaign assets for lead markets across all comms channels

Own campaign media reporting and metrics

If required own the implementation of social media strategy for retail and the content plan for web including metric setting and reporting with associated improvement plans (in these markets add DAM accountability in P&P team)

You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in English and Portuguese

Degree or equivalent level qualification in economics/business/marketing: communication, advertising, brands

3+ years in a brand and comms role and demonstrated expertise in the delivery of retail brand and comms plans

Experience operating in a matrix organization.

Deep experience in ATL channel management across broadcast media to geographically targeted digital channels

Strong understanding of performance marketing to drive sales, ideally within a retail convenience market.

Experience in building successful working relationships with agency partners

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Excellent communication, stakeholder management and negotiating skills

Experience with food brand and ideally within QSR category is a plus

Experience of working with strategic business partners which are present in our business across mobility and convenience is an advantage

Convenience or food retail (supermarket) experience desirable

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

