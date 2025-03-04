Brand and Communications Manager - Southern Africa

Entity:Customers & Products
Responsible for leading our brand in South Africa & SADC countries, conducting equity-building activities such as, PR, advertising and sponsorships, as well as consumer promotional activities intended to drive market share and brand power, acquire more customers/consumers and increase their advocacy/dedication to our brand, products and offers
It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.
Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.
We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills
