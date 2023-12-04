Brand and Product Manager- Cars

Job summary

The Passenger Car Oils (PCO) Manager will spearhead the transformation of Castrol India's fast growing PCO business, positioning it as a key driver of both top-line and bottom-line growth. With substantial resources and a dedicated focus, this role is poised to usher in significant business impact.In this capacity, the PCO Manager will have the unique opportunity to oversee renowned global brands like Castrol EDGE, MAGNATEC, and GTX, while also collaborating closely with the workshop channel to stimulate digital demand.The responsibilities of this role encompass:1) Orchestrating robust growth strategies for the PCO business, targeting diverse segments and viscosities.2) Collaborating within a cross-functional team to optimize formulations, ensuring cost-effectiveness while aligning with pricing thresholds and ambitious gross margin targets.3) Crafting comprehensive Above-the-Line (ATL) and Below-the-Line (BTL) communications strategies in collaboration with local and global stakeholders.4) Implementing impactful trade marketing and advocacy initiatives to elevate the standing of Castrol PCO brands among Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs).This role stands at the forefront of driving the evolution and success of Castrol India's PCO business, with a mandate to achieve remarkable growth and market influence



About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Brand and Product Manager- Cars based at Mumbai at details mentioned below:

1) Assume accountability for the portfolio's financial performance, meticulously aligning with volume targets spanning multiple brands.

2) Skillfully oversee the Product portfolio, executing strategies that propel both short and long-term growth in gross margin, impeccably aligned with our global space/brand objectives.

3) Attain market supremacy as gauged by Nielsen's metrics, solidifying our dominant presence.

4) Unwaveringly deliver brand equity metrics on a brand-by-brand basis, fueling heightened awareness and consideration for our comprehensive portfolio.

5) Skillfully navigate product life cycles, ensuring the sustained profitability of our product portfolio, in perfect harmony with evolving market trends and OEM launches.

6) Exercise vigilant oversight over the Streamline/Fusion/ODIMS systems within the market, expertly stewarding the PCO portfolio.

7) Spearhead the development of Above-the-Line (ATL) communications strategies, rigorously designed to amplify brand metrics and translate into tangible business outcomes, transcending diverse platforms, formats, and brand domains.

8) Forge a symbiotic partnership with Sales teams to execute regional marketing blueprints, catalyzing impact across diverse geographies.

9) Ensure the meticulous tracking, measurement, and optimization of ASP (Advertising and Sales Promotion) investments. As the steward of these resources, you will be accountable for program design, budgetary allocation, real-time expenditure monitoring, and ultimately, ensuring a substantial return on investment.

University degree in B.Tech./Marketing or related discipline

MBA or equivalent post graduate degree desirable

1) A minimum of 12 years of professional expertise within the realm of Sales and Marketing.

2) Proficiency in crafting comprehensive marketing communications, spanning the traditional and digital spheres.

3) A profound comprehension of media procurement, encompassing both traditional and digital platforms, with a distinct advantage for those with experience in performance marketing.

4) Demonstrated capability to collaborate seamlessly within cross-functional teams, spanning different organizational levels, both domestically and on a global scale, even within intricate and demanding settings.

5) A well-grounded understanding of New Product Introduction (NPI) processes and a track record of successfully navigating the intricacies of a Stagegate framework.

6) Proven leadership in team management, with a preference for candidates possessing prior sales experience.

7) A requisite background in handling pivotal aspects such as Nielsen data, custom research methodologies, and liaising effectively with multi-disciplinary partner agencies.

1) Ability to multitask and manage multiple projects with multiple stakeholders

2) Self Starter who can translate strategy to on ground execution flawlessly

3) Ability to work in ambiguity and a stickler for timelines and delivery of project milestones

4) Customer obsession, understanding of ecosystems of influence and how to ensure all opinion leaders build demand for Castrol products



This position is not available for remote working



Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.