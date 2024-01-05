This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Join our team Brand & Communication and advance your career as Brand and Product Specialist - Europe!Will provide support for Automotive brands helping to implement innovative products & brand offers that deliver volume, turnover and gross margin targets with a bias for in-year performance delivery. This involves adopting and adapting Global Brand & Product offers, using consumer & customer insights to drive innovation in execution of Global Brand & Product offers as appropriate, defining European country plans by brand and managing brand guidelines and policy.



Job Description:

In this role you will:

Support execution of global brand strategies including brand positioning, product, packaging, pricing and channel management.

Plan for and drives execution of new product launches across Europe through the Europe NPI process and in accordance to the Product Rules of the Game

Support the development of brand innovation pipeline plans, working closely with Global Brand teams and cross functional teams as per project needs

Develop yearly brand & product plans by space and channel, incorporating in-year key projects and engages with European Country Activation and Sales teams to drive brand performance and key Brand Health metrics

Create plans and leads resource requirements incl. ASP to support new product launches and the health of the portfolio

Seek opportunities for incremental gross margin growth through cost reduction opportunities on products being managed

Follow effective portfolio management processes to ensure the health of the portfolio and conformance to the controlled SKU count

Implement and manage product brand guidelines and policy in accordance with master brand and global product brand guidelines

Monitor performance of the portfolio in line with the Product Portfolio Review Process to ensure we extract maximum value

Help to manage the product range supporting the signing off of additions, deletions and working closely with the Product Line Management team. Ensures relevant Streamline and ODIMS inputs are completed accurately and on schedule

Understand, embeds within the team and fulfils agreed specific Product Quality & Compliance accountabilities which apply to the role, as part of the Marketing role card

You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in English

Marketing Degree or related subject area or equivalent

Experience in Marketing especially in B2B

Experience of working in a matrix organization

Brand management and performance monitoring exposure

Strong market knowledge and understanding

Proven track record in translating marketing strategy into marketing plans

Lubricants experience desirable

High degree of personal impact

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

A focus on diversity and inclusiveness in approach to team, as well as in overall behavior and actions

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.