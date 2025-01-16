Brand and Social Specialist

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

Support B&C manager to develop overall Castrol Social Strategy

Deploy social strategy to drive brand equity and product superiority among consumer/mechanics and halo other product brands when required

Key Accountabilities:

Identify the role of each major social platforms for Castrol brand building and business performance

Have deep understanding of social platform and able to translate the brand communication objective into social fit actions

Drive brand buzz and social talkability through amplifying key brand campaign in social environment

Be responsible for the brand search and brand content on the social media to influence the mentality for both consumers and mechanics

Closely work with other Brand team member on the owned-media and SEM to drive synergy

Closely work with EC MKT and EC team to drive more business impact

Requirements:

Education

University degree or equivalent experience in Marketing or related field

Management Trainee in big multinational company is preferable (can be FMCG or To B Industry)

Experience

5 years or above working experience with:

Strong experience in Brand building with a consistent track record

Strong social and digital media deploy experience

Strong experience in Brand Campaign delivery

Have experience to launch new product is preferrable

Have experience in landing EC campaign or operation

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



