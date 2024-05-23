Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Brand and Communications Advisor (m/f/d)

Full time or part-time (min. 30 hours/week)

As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike.We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel we believe bp will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or food and drinks for later our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.

A customer focused role with a good understanding of the retail business and the external customer/consumer, this role delivers comms campaigns to show the value of bp offer to the customer.

This role will operate across all products, offers and services supporting the delivery of the brand and communications activity.

Key Accountabilities

Developing and executing media plans by managing and overseeing the creative development of assets for paid media campaigns and delivery of paid for media campaigns

Briefing and executing master assets for CRM and POS

Executing social media plans and owning content management on websites

Act as the brand custodian in Austria to ensure all comms and campaigns are consistent and in line with brand standards

Localisation of global and European brand guidelines across all channels of trade and where required development of new campaign assets across all comms channels

Communicating with internal stakeholders and site partners

Collaborating with Marketing Research team

Managing budgets for allocated campaigns, including invoice and payment process.

Owning campaign media reporting and metrics for allocated campaigns

Ownership of digital assets management (DAM) tool maintenance, ensuring this toll is rigorously maintained and utilised for all allocated campaigns and tagged markets

Essential Education:

Higher education level

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

3+ years in a brand and comms role preferably in a multinational company

Demonstrated expertise in the delivery of retail brand and comms plans

Experience in ATL (esp. digital) channel management and within creative asset development

Experience in building successful working relationships with agency partners and different stakeholders

Numerical ability, experience and understanding on finance and invoicing processes

Excellent German and fluent English skills (verbal & writing)

Desirable criteria

Experience with food brand and ideally within QSR category

Convenience or food retail (supermarket) experience desirable

Used to work within a matrix organization

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

An attractive remuneration package including a bonus system and various social benefits including programs to improve work/life balance and wellbeing

The gross monthly salary according to the collective agreement is € 4.200 - with willingness to overpay depending on qualifications and experience

Your modern workplace is located in the heart of Vienna and offers a panoramic view of one of the most beautiful metropolises in Europe

Free parking in the office garage

Agile and flexible working in a digitalized, team-oriented and international environment

Equity matching program

Company pension

Lunch subsidy

Learning and development opportunities



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.