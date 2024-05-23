Entity:Customers & Products
Brand and Communications Advisor (m/f/d)
Full time or part-time (min. 30 hours/week)
As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike.We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel we believe bp will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or food and drinks for later our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.
A customer focused role with a good understanding of the retail business and the external customer/consumer, this role delivers comms campaigns to show the value of bp offer to the customer.
This role will operate across all products, offers and services supporting the delivery of the brand and communications activity.
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.