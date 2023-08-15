Branded Workshop Manager

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade I Responsible for supporting the team to maximise profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing strategic business relationships for sales direct/B2B in a defined geographic area, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Responsible for compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through BP’s Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.

Responsible in managing and executing new product/service offer/sales activities/customer relationship to generate new revenue stream and capture growth opportunity in new market space leveraging strength of Castrol brand & workshop network toward service & maintenance ambition.

Responsible for expanding new Castrol branded network by leveraging Castrol partnership to deliver company strategy growth direction.

To achieve/exceed the Volume and GM targets for new business spaces – responsibility not limited to sell-in volume/value only but also be responsible for sell-out volume/value in strategic channel, this includes the implementation of go-to-market strategy and integrated offer within the channel

Ensuring effective implementation of sales and marketing program on new business opportunity within targeted channel, this includes initiatives related to new product/brand/category introduction.

Support all aspects of Business Development team including organization capability and competencies critical to the achievement of company’s strategic directions.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Agile Leadership, Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Internal alignment, Leading transformation, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.