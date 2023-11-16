Branded Workshop Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for supporting the team to maximise profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing strategic business relationships for sales direct/B2B in a defined geographic area, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Job Description:

To ensure full compliance to all HSSE and Ethics standards – responsible for clear communication and raising the awareness of HSSE to Branded workshop customers, and contractors. The appropriate training and education program will need to be implemented with regular HSSE audits.

To achieve and exceed the Volume and GM targets for branded workshop channel – responsibility not limited to sell-in volume/value only but also be responsible for sell-out volume/value of distributors in branded workshop channel, this includes the implementation of go-to-market strategy and strategic marketing program within the channel.

To maximize Efficiency and Productivity – responsible for ensuring the company’s resources fully utilized for mutual benefit of the company and customers, maximizing the customer facing and selling efforts through the lowest cost to serve and professional journey planning, monitor and ensure that branded workshop maintain inventory by timely replenishment of stocks, proper load plans and payment, ensure customers meet their trade loan obligation.

To manage, build, enhance, and grow all customer relationships through WCCM – responsible for delivering value to customers through professional delivery of a WCSC, finding and coordinating the development of new branded workshop customers.

To manage and build a professional sales team (DSR) under distributor through field-coaching.

Submit journal plan and field coaching DSR every month.

Ensuring implementation of sales and marketing initiatives – responsible for implementing the marketing initiatives within branded workshop channel, this includes initiatives related to new product/brand introduction, re-launching existing product/brands, consumer promotion, partner for life program, and other specific programs.

Manage key relationships with both internal focuses required on the Marketing, CSU or other related function and also external customers such as Distributor, workshop owner, strategic customers.

Co-ordinate and support integrated lubes business management (LBM) with Distributor Business Manager (DBM) that will gain high quality of forecasting, and demand planning in responsible area.

OMS: Risk – Personal safety: Provide a safe working environment by systematically identifying and assessing safety hazards and mitigating the potential risks to people – driving safety is the top priority.

OMS: Privilege to Operate - Customer focus: Develop and maintain transparent, sustainable BP customer relationships.

Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.