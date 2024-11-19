Branded Workshop Manager

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Are you ready to join a team that's driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and hard-working people at Castrol are crafting the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We're seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and perfection. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to own the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking forBranded Workshop Manager based at Delhi and details mentioned:

Let me tell you about the role!

In order to fulfill Castrol’s vision of pivoting into a Service & Maintenance brand, a network of premium car workshops is being set up under brand name Castrol Auto Service. The intent is to expand the network at rapid pace over next few years.

Branded Workshop & Program Manager will play a meaningful role in the achievement of this goal.

Will be responsible for setting up network of CAS workshops in their territory through acquisitions and for handling and nurturing this channel to growth and deployment of the channel offer. Incumbent will also be responsible for timely and effective process leading to outstanding customer experience.



What you will deliver:

Developing Service Capability & Approach and Embedding Customer Experience

- Bringing outside in perspective to influence shape and form create a standardised and differentiated consumer experience in the workshop network

- Deployment that influence consumer experience (e.g. SOP, audit & certification)

- Helping develop service approach in team and customers

- Lead implementation of special projects that drive consumer footfalls into workshop network or bring value for consumer and customer e.g. strategic tie-ups with B2B marketplaces, spare part manufacturers, insurance companies, OEMs etc.

- Help marketing improve offer elements basis insights and feedback from customers.

- Ensure implementation of activities in line with expected SLAs, advance challenges/ risk to effective delivery timely so as to drive interventions.



Customer acquisitions

- Develop detailed plan for acquiring / developing customer base of Branded Workshops in assigned territories. Create a pipeline of workshop leads for the channel that acts as a feeder pool for in-year as well as future acquisitions.

- Prospecting of leads and profiling them basis approved criteria using approved tools & techniques to ascertain fitment against requirements.

- Concept selling of Castrol’s Branded Workshop offer to prospects and helping them understand the program and channel offer in detail, including commercials. Explain contract TnCs, field queries, establish relationship ultimately leading to successful conversions.

- Effectively use in-house tools such as SFO to plan and track acquisition pipeline and WBC to create and deploy customer offers that are profitable for the business as well as meet customer’s business requirements.

- Define a local area business plan including target workshops, coverage, sales target, activities etc.

- Participate in the development of local business strategy, assisting the team to enhance their effective time in attracting and retaining business.

- Conduct sales activities such as volume and margin analysis, resolving customer operational issues and supervising pricing performance integrity to enhance customer perception of value.





Offer Deployment & Workshop Management

- Implement quality deployment of channel offer including SOP training, Audits, Branding, Activations etc.

Will need to lead by example and demonstrate execution of key aaudits and SOP training effectively.

- Understand and establish relationship with customer to gain commitment for the activities proposed.

- Implement activities aligned to customer needs and company strategy to maintain the good relationship with existing customers.

- Defend and grow existing customer share of wallet through needs based and effective use of our offer under guidance.

- Hold regular meetings to agree and supervise critical metrics with customers.

- Customer and market insights: handle an updated database and maintain close relationship locally.

- Understand competitor’s approach and provide feedback to company.

- Represent “voice of customer” in the company to improve our approach and strategy



Reporting / Performance Review / Policies adherence

- Lead, mentor and guide team of BDMs)

- Ensure that new members of on-ground sales team are accurately inducted on channel offer and expectations

- Perform on-the-job training of and develop ground sales team’s capabilities and review their performance.

- Submit periodic performance report on acquisition/ performance KPIs to relevant stakeholders

- Ownership of strict adherence of company policies, & other statuary compliances



Education & Experience:

- Bachelor’s degree in Engineering / Technology (like Mechanical, Chemical etc.), with major of sales & marketing related is preferred and with 8+ years sales & marketing experience in B2B space.

- - Sound commercial knowledge on contracts and proven experience in long term contract negotiation and value creation

- Excellent selling skills especially the value selling skills, fair knowledge on auto technology, automotive aftermarket

- - Maturity with significant business and social insight – understand the business context as well as the industry trend

- Demonstrated track record of driving growth in a very competitive market environment.

- Positive attitude, proactive approach, eager to learn and a belief in working and winning with teams.

- Customer centric approach and ability to handle uncertainty and ambiguity

- Willing to travel extensively

You will work with:

(3P) will report directly into this role.

Additionally work closely with key customers in Marketing and Business support functions.

Special projects may require leading larger channel development team (peer set) for implementation of channel offers.

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.