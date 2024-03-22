Branded Workshop Manager (VRP)

This role is eligible for relocation within country

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Branded Workshop Manager based at Lucknow at details mentioned below.

Role Synopsis

In order to fulfil Castrol’s vision of pivoting into a Service & Maintenance brand, a network of premium car workshops is being set up under brand name Castrol Auto Service. The intent is to expand the network at rapid pace over next few years.

Branded Workshop Manager will play a critical role in the achievement of this goal. BWM will be responsible not only for setting up this network through acquisitions but also for handling and cultivating this channel to growth and deployment of the channel offer.

Key Responsibilities !

Customer acquisitions

▪ Develop detailed plan for acquiring / developing customer base of Branded Workshops in assigned territories.

Build a pipeline of workshop leads for the channel that acts as a feeder pool for in-year as well as future acquisitions.

▪ Prospecting of leads and profiling them basis approved criteria using approved tools & techniques to ascertain Fitment against requirements.

▪ Concept selling of Castrol’s Branded Workshop offer to prospects and helping them understand the program and channel offer in detail, including commercials. Explain contract terms and conditions, field queries, establish relationship ultimately leading to successful conversions.

▪ Optimally use in-house tools. SFO to plan and track acquisition pipeline and WBC to build and deploy customer offers that are profitable for the business as well as meet customer’s business requirements.

▪ Post acquisition, ensure onboarding of customers by team to Castrol ways of working, brand heritage, product range and benefits etc. thereby inducting workshop into the program using tools and techniques provided.

▪ Define a local area business plan including target workshops, coverage, sales target, activities etc.

▪ Participate in the development of local business strategy, assisting the team to increase their effective time in attracting and retaining business.

▪ Conduct sales activities such as volume and margin analysis, resolving customer operational issues and supervising pricing performance integrity to improve customer perception of value.

▪ Align with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Offer Deployment & Workshop Management

▪ Implement quality deployment of channel offer including SOP training, Audits, Branding, Activations etc. Lead implementation of future initiatives and pilots. Will need to lead by example and demonstrate execution of key activities such as audits and SOP training optimally.

▪ Understand and build relationship with customer to gain commitment for the activities proposed.

▪ Implement activities aligned to customer needs and company strategy to maintain the good relationship with existing customers.

▪ Defend and grow existing customer share of wallet through needs based and effective use of our offer under mentorship.

▪ Hold regular meetings to agree and supervise KPIs with customers.

▪ Customer and market insights: lead an updated database and maintain close relationship locally.

▪ Understand customer needs and competitor’s approach and provide feedback to company.

▪ Represent “voice of customer” in the company to improve our approach.

Overall Business Delivery Responsibility

▪ Achieve month-wise Secondary sales objectives for entire product range including focus products and synthetics across customers

▪ Develop strong relationships with key customers and ensure quality service through distributors/ SEs.

▪ Develop appropriate plans in consultation with on ground sales team to ensure customer retention and to counter competitor activities to minimize their impact on Castrol’s business

Planning

▪ Help collate information (customers, influencers, competition analysis & SWOT analysis) and use it to develop appropriate territory strategy

▪ Market coverage: Study, approve BDMs’ PJPs and ensure implementation of systematic and efficient coverage of outlets as per defined Ways of Working

Reporting / Performance Review / Policies adherence

▪ Lead, coach and guide team of Business Development Managers (BDMs)

▪ Ensure that new members of on-ground sales team are properly inducted on channel offer and expectations

▪ Perform on-the-job training of and develop ground sales team’s capabilities and review their performance.

▪ Submit periodic performance report on acquisition/ performance KPIs to relevant stakeholders

▪ Ownership of strict adherence of company policies, code of conduct & other statuary compliances

Experience and Qualifications !

▪ Bachelor’s degree in Engineering / Technology (like Mechanical, Chemical etc.), with major of sales & marketing related is preferred and with 8+ years sales & marketing experience in B2B space.

▪ Preference to experience in service business of key OEMs like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors etc. and sales/ business development with multi brand automotive aftermarket players such as Bosch Car Service, Mahindra First Choice, Carnation etc.

▪ Sound commercial knowledge on contracts and proven experience in long term contract negotiation and value creation.

▪ Excellent selling skills especially the value selling skills, fair knowledge on auto technology, automotive aftermarket.

▪ Proven ability in developing and strengthening relationships to drive business success.

▪ Proven negotiation skills, influencing abilities and excellent communication capability.

▪ Fluency in speaking, reading and writing local language. Proficiency in working level English. Fair knowledge in Finance, Supply Chain, marketing.

▪ Maturity with significant business and social insight – understand the business context as well as the industry trend

▪ Demonstrated track record of driving growth in a very competitive market environment.

▪ Positive attitude, proactive approach, eager to learn and a belief in working and winning with teams.

▪ Customer centric approach and ability to handle uncertainty and ambiguity

▪ Willing to travel extensively

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



