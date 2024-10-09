Branded Workshop & Project Manager (VRP)

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

About the role!!

In order to fulfill Castrol’s vision of pivoting into a Service & Maintenance brand, a network of premium car workshops is being set up under brand name Castrol Auto Service. The intent is to expand the network at rapid pace over next few years.

This person will play a critical role in the achievement of this goal.

Will be responsible for setting up network of CAS workshops in their territory through acquisitions and for handling and feeding this channel to growth and deployment of the channel offer. Incumbent will also be responsible for timely and effective method of offer elements leading to superior customer experience.



What you will deliver:

Developing Service Capability & Approach and Embedding Customer Experience

- Bringing outside in perspective to influence shape that create a standardised and differentiated consumer experience in the workshop network

- Deployment that influence consumer experience (e.g. SOP, audit & certification)

- Helping develop service approach in team and customers

- Lead implementation of special projects that drive consumer footfalls into workshop network or bring value for consumer and customer e.g. strategic tie-ups with B2B marketplaces, spare part manufacturers, insurance companies, OEMs etc.

- Help marketing improve offer elements basis insights and feedback from customers.

- Activities in line with encouraged SLAs, raise challenges/ risk to effective delivery timely so as to drive interventions.



Customer acquisitions

- Develop detailed plan for acquiring / developing customer base of Branded Workshops in assigned territories. Create a pipeline of workshop leads for the channel that acts as a feeder pool for in-year as well as future acquisitions.

- Prospecting of leads and profiling them basis approved criteria using approved tools & techniques to resolve fitment against requirements.

- Concept selling of Castrol’s Branded Workshop offer to prospects and helping them understand the program and channel offer in detail, including commercials. Explain contract TnCs, field queries, establish relationship ultimately leading to successful conversions.

-Use in-house tools such as SFO to plan and supervise acquisition pipeline and WBC to build and deploy customer offers that are profitable for the business as well as meet customer’s business requirements.

- Post acquisition, ensure onboarding of customers by team to Castrol ways of working, brand heritage, product range and benefits etc. thereby inducting workshop into the program using tools and techniques provided.

- Define a local area business plan including target workshops, coverage, sales target, activities etc.

- Participate in the development of local business strategy, assisting the team to improve their effective time in attracting and retaining business.

- Conduct sales volume and margin analysis, resolving customer operational issues and supervising pricing performance integrity to enhance customer perception of value.

- Align with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.



Offer Deployment & Workshop Management

- Complete quality deployment of channel offer including SOP training, Audits, Branding, Activations etc.

- Lead by example and demonstrate execution of key activities such as audits and SOP training.

- Understand and establish relationship with customer to gain dedication for the activities proposed.

- Implement activities aligned to customer needs and company strategy to maintain the good relationship with existing customers.

- Defend and grow existing customer share of wallet through needs based and effective use of our offer under mentorship.

- Hold regular meetings to agree and supervise critical metrics with customers.

- Customer and market insights: handle an updated database and maintain close relationship locally.

- Understand competitor’s approach and provide feedback to company.

- Represent “voice of customer” in the company to improve our approach and strategy

Overall Business Delivery Responsibility

- Achieve month-wise Secondary sales objectives for entire product range including focus products and synthetics across customers

- Develop positive relationships with key customers and ensure quality service through distributors/ SEs.

- Develop appropriate plans in consultation with on ground sales team to ensure customer retention and to counter competitor activities to minimize their impact on Castrol’s business

Planning

- Help collate information (customers, influencers, competition analysis & SWOT analysis) and use it to develop appropriate territory strategy

- Market coverage: Study, approve Business Development Managers’ PJPs and ensure implementation of detailed and efficient coverage of outlets as per defined

What you will need to be successful:

- Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering / Technology (like Mechanical, Chemical etc.), with major of sales & marketing related is helpful and with 8+ years sales & marketing experience in B2B space.

- Preference to experience in service business of key OEMs and sales/ business development with multi brand automotive aftermarket players.

- Sound commercial knowledge on contracts and experience in long term contract negotiation and value creation.

- Excellent selling skills especially the value selling skills, fair knowledge on auto technology, automotive aftermarket

- Experience in developing and strengthening relationships to drive business success.

- Negotiation skills, influencing abilities and excellent communication capability.

- Maturity with significant business and social insight – understand the business context as well as the industry trend

-Driving growth in a very competitive market environment.

- Positive attitude, proactive approach, eager to learn and a belief in working and winning with teams.

- Customer centric approach and ability to handle uncertainty and ambiguity