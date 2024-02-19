Brandinspektor (B IV) (m/f/d)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Wer wir sind:



Bei bp haben wir nur eins im Kopf: die Energie von morgen.

Wir wollen Energie neu denken, damit wir bis spätestens 2050 die Netto Null erreichen. Wir setzen dabei auf die Kompetenz und Leidenschaft unserer rund 66.000 Mitarbeiter:innen weltweit, davon ca. 4.000 in Deutschland. Sie sichern jeden Tag mit den Produkten und Dienstleistungen unserer Marken bp, Aral und Castrol die Energie und Mobilität für Millionen Menschen – heute und in Zukunft.

Ihr neues Aufgabenumfeld – sicher, anspruchsvoll und zukunftsorientiert:

Koordination des Personaleinsatzes einer Wachabteilung der Werkfeuerwehr

Koordination des Dienstbetriebes

Organisation, Durchführung und Dokumentation der internen Ausbildung in der Feuerwehr

Leitung eines Sachgebietes

Übernahme von leitenden Positionen im Feuerwehreinsatz

Im Falle der Abwesenheit der Feuerwehrleitung die Aufgaben der fachlichen Vertretung übernehmen

Motivation, Führung und Beurteilung der fachlich zugeordneten Mitarbeiter im Verantwortungsbereich

Unterstützung bei Gefährdungsbeurteilungen, Audits und ähnlichen Tätigkeiten zur Beratung und Unterstützung anderer Betriebsorganisationen

Mitarbeit im werkeigenen Krisenmanagement

Ihr Qualifikationsprofil – fundiert und aus Leidenschaft

Eine bestandene Laufbahnprüfung der Laufbahngruppe des ersten Einstiegsamtes der Laufbahngruppe 2 oder vergleichbar sind erforderlich oder müssen zum Eintritt abgeschlossen sein.

Sehr gute Sprach- und Schreibfähigkeiten in Deutsch, sowie gute Englischkenntnisse

Uneingeschränkte Eignung für den Feuerwehrdienst gemäß G26.3

Klasse B-Führerschein erforderlich

Work-Life Balance und was sonst noch für uns spricht:

Sehr gute Grundvergütung plus Bonuszahlung und attraktive Schichtzulagen. Teilnahme am Aktienprogramm, Elternzuschuss per Einmalzahlung, Sonderboni für besondere Leistungen, attraktive betriebliche Altersvorsorge, regelmäßige Gehaltszyklen, Gruppenunfallversicherung, Umzugsbeihilfe in besonderen Fällen, JobRad, subventionierte Mahlzeiten, u.v.m.

Fitnessstudio während und außerhalb der Arbeitszeiten kostenfrei nutzbar für Sie sowie einen Angehörigen.

mindestens 21 Schichten Urlaub sowie Mehrarbeitsausgleich

Hervorragende Karriere- und Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten sowie Aus- und Fortbildung im internationalen Umfeld inklusive Auslandsreisen

Strukturierte Onboarding-Programme und Buddy-Unterstützung

Matching Fund; bp verdoppelt die von Mitarbeitenden privat getätigten Spenden an gemeinnützige Organisationen und honoriert ehrenamtlichen Zeiteinsatz

Mitarbeitende können ihren persönlichen CO2-Fußabdruck kompensieren, bp verdoppelt diesen Betrag

Wir engagieren uns für Gleichstellung, Diversität sowie die Vereinbarkeit von Beruf und Familie. Menschen mit einer Schwerbehinderung werden bei entsprechender Eignung vorrangig eingestellt.



