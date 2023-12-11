This role is eligible for relocation within country

The Brazil Market Leader, as a member of the Performance Unit (PU) Leadership Team is accountable for delivering the country’s HSSE and financial performance targets (e.g. LOPC, SVAR, DAFWC, RIF, Volume, RCOP, Cash, GM and TCC) and for delivering country specific strategic objectives in line with the Castrol global and regional strategies.The role is responsible for developing, together with other stakeholders in the organisation, the activity set in support of delivering the top line growth, while leading, supporting, and mentoring the team of direct reports, and other key roles enabling sales, to ensure delivery of financial and strategic targets. The role is accountable for taking the lead on the Country Leadership team, coordinating country level functional support activities and people management processes. The role also represents the Castrol business in the Country Leadership Forum led by Brazil Head of Country.



As a member of the PU LT, contribute to the development and implementation of the strategy.

Participate in and provide input to marketing and business strategic reviews and annual marketing plans.

Deliver country financial performance targets for all sales channels including Volume, RCOP, Cash, GM, Overdue and TCC’s.

Deliver country HSSE performance targets including SVAR, LOPC, DAFWC, RIF and ensure safety is the number one priority for our people and all our activities.

Lead, mentor, motivate and manage channel sales managers to achieve the targeted performance metrics & scorecard items as per Annual Business Plans, and conduct regular business reviews with all channels, ensuring each channel manager has a corresponding business plan for delivery.

Through the relevant sales and marketing networks and leads, ensure the obtaining of knowledge and understanding of market business trends, customers’ expectations, and current competitive position.

Direct, lead and mentor the relevant sales activities for the market through direct reports

Establish and develop people resource and implement talent management and succession planning programmes.

In conjunction with the relevant Channel sales leads, complete annual (internal) sales audits and sales plans (including contingency plans) for all relevant channels in country.

Ensure the production of phased sales plans and agree contents with the PU VP.

Advise the implementation of the agreed sales plan for the Channels, ensuring the relevant Channel sales leads are delivering the results agreed in the plan.

Contribute in major account multilevel relationship management and actively manage internal relationships.

Drive performance through monthly and quarterly reviews of sales, financial and people progress, monitoring versus plan.

With the Channel sales leads, review the sales organisations in each region to reflect the 3-5- year sales plan, go to market findings, cost to serve elements, and capability management.

Coordinate activities related to the sales organisation with the hub and country Operations, GSC and Marketing teams.

Optimise effectiveness of resources in the setup of the Sales organisation.

Lead Country Leadership Team and manage functional interactions and cluster/regional level relationships by representing CLT.

Manage people resources allocations for the country in line with the DoAs to ensure strategic priorities are fulfilled.

Manage high level senior relationships with key strategic partners, distributors, and customers within the country.

Develop local sales succession plans by building a robust talent pipeline, growing leadership capability and technical expertise, establishing a culture of excellence and high performance and embedding bp’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) agenda.

Develop and implement a systematic approach through the embedding of relevant OMS elements and ensuring appropriate risk reviews are undertaken appropriately.

Improve and deliver customer experience in targeted sectors and customer groups.

Ensure the delivery of our promises by seeking continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make.

Drive standardisation of our sales offers in line with our basic customer offer.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our CoC and local competition legislation. Ensure compliance with country regulations, bp Group, Segment and regional policies and standards.

More than 5 years sales management experience of handling a large geography with a complex business environment is a must.

Proven success in senior leadership roles having led a diverse group of strong professionals.

Should have a well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans.

Distributor and / or Key Account Management and building relationships with large customers / business partners is essential.

Experience in dealing with multiple important collaborators, both within and outside the organization, is essential for success in this role.

Role model the bp Who we Are (beliefs) frame

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans.

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility.

A strong organization and People orientation to be able to build strong, capable and sustainable organisations.

Ability to deal with and influence multi-cultural groups of stakeholders.

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations.

Ability to work across functions and gain support for the businesses in the Country.

Must be fluent in Portuguese and English, written and oral

Lubricants experience and background in sales and/or marketing roles

Experience of leading and implementing business transformation projects would be very helpful in succeeding in this role.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



