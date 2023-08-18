Brazil Senior Country Security Manager

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

The Brazil Senior Security Manager is accountable for the protection of all bp people, assets, operations, and reputation within the area of responsibility.

Key Accountabilities include:

Risk Management

Identify and assess security risks in area of responsibility or within the businesses and develop plans to mitigate key exposures to our people, operations, assets, information, intellectual property, and reputation.

In liaison with the I&IA team identify the impact of political events on the security environment and, where relevant, assess security-related risks to people and communities arising from implementation of the business plan.

Provide security consultancy and support to bp businesses operating in Brazil.

Support management in handling of security incidents and crisis responses.

Ensure bp Alert States are understood by the businesses and provide guidance in their implementation.

Develop, maintain, and implement security procedures and plans.

Develop and implement security awareness programs.

Plan and supervise executive protection as appropriate.

Network with C&CM and Intelligence personnel to ensure a consistent approach in ISC.

Plan and implement contingency plans for expatriates and their families, as applicable.

Projects

Ensure security is considered during planning and implementing of new projects/business expansion, as part of the Major Projects Common Process applying the tools contained in the relevant Guidelines for Capital Projects.

Where appropriate and designated by projects leadership in conjunction with ISC, act as focal point for security advice to a capital project in line with the whole Capital Value Process.

Perform special projects as required (e.g., budget administration, secure communications, training course development, special events coordination, etc.)

Contractors

Manage and maintain oversight in the use of outsourced security contracts and security consultant services.

Ensure security service providers address reputation risk issues associated with the implementation of security measures in compliance with bp security standards.

Assure legal compliance to federal/state/local government regulations on security by the businesses.

External Liaison

Provide focal point of contact between business and external authorities, public security forces and law enforcement agencies on the local and national level.

Ensure that bp’s values on Security and Human Rights are promoted and shared with external authorities, public security, and law enforcement agencies to an extent appropriate to the level of risk.

Represent bp in Voluntary Principles Initiative In-Country Working Group.

Liaison with other security personnel of the industry and adjacent businesses.

Liaison with government intelligence agencies as appropriate.

Liaison with embassies security staff as appropriate.

Represent bp´s interests at the Security Committee of the Instituto Brasileiro do Petróleo and at the different Overseas Security Advisory Committee councils in Brazil.

Personnel Transportation and Security Management

Ensure that adequate means are in place to provide for safe land transportation of all bp personnel.

Ensure that bp´s and contracted drivers on bp business are appropriately assessed, licensed, trained and fit to operate the vehicle.

Ensure that route assessments and journey risk management plans are in place and effectively used.

Ensure that bp businesses in Brasil, have suitable, safe and secure working environments.

Experience

10 years’ experience within the relevant private or public security organizations with responsibilities for implementing and managing facility and corporate Security, Emergency Management and Business Continuity Programs with a national or international scope.

Advanced skills in Security Operations, including intelligence gathering and dissemination, communications and electronic control and alarm systems.

A minimum of 5 years in a management position with supervision of planning & performance control, budgeting, contracts, and procurement.

Excellent interpersonal, leadership and decision-making skills to work with all levels of the organization to achieve planned objectives.

Excellent communication and influencing skills.

Fluency in Portuguese, and English languages.

