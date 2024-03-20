Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) is an opportunity to help craft the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help develop resources, deliver ground-breaking projects, and grow your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.
The Clair Ridge Expansion Project is a major project to expand the existing Clair Ridge facility located west of Shetland on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf. To support the project development and execution planning, bp is recruiting Construction Engineers to achieve robust early construction execution planning and drive constructability to improve project predictability.
The Brownfield Construction Engineer role will commence in the FEL2 & 3 (Pre-FEED and FEED) stages of a project to support the Project Construction Manager (PCM) in leading the Contractor to deliver the brownfield construction elements of the project.
The role includes providing construction support from the early project stages through to mechanical completion. The role during the Execute phase, may transition into an offshore role to manage construction performance, ensure the brownfield modifications are constructed and handed over in a safe, timely and cost-effective manner, integrating all inputs and meeting the engineering and quality intent.
The Brownfield Construction Engineer reports to the PCM and is a member of the Construction Team. Daily direction comes from the PCM and the Brownfield Construction Lead (CL). The Brownfield Construction Engineer supports the PCM and CL to achieve construction quality and performance and ensure delivery of construction targets, including site HSSE performance, quality, cost & schedule.
Key Accountabilities:
Essential Education: Relevant degree or equivalent
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Other requirements:
Will be required to visit or co-locate to Contractor offices in the UK (South-east of England or North-east of Scotland) or the EU as required, with a potential move to offshore platform for construction phase.
About bp
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.