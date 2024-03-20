Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) is an opportunity to help craft the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help develop resources, deliver ground-breaking projects, and grow your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.

The Clair Ridge Expansion Project is a major project to expand the existing Clair Ridge facility located west of Shetland on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf. To support the project development and execution planning, bp is recruiting Construction Engineers to achieve robust early construction execution planning and drive constructability to improve project predictability.

The Brownfield Construction Engineer role will commence in the FEL2 & 3 (Pre-FEED and FEED) stages of a project to support the Project Construction Manager (PCM) in leading the Contractor to deliver the brownfield construction elements of the project.

The role includes providing construction support from the early project stages through to mechanical completion. The role during the Execute phase, may transition into an offshore role to manage construction performance, ensure the brownfield modifications are constructed and handed over in a safe, timely and cost-effective manner, integrating all inputs and meeting the engineering and quality intent.

The Brownfield Construction Engineer reports to the PCM and is a member of the Construction Team. Daily direction comes from the PCM and the Brownfield Construction Lead (CL). The Brownfield Construction Engineer supports the PCM and CL to achieve construction quality and performance and ensure delivery of construction targets, including site HSSE performance, quality, cost & schedule.

Support the PCM/CL leading Contractors in delivering robust constructability and construction execution plans

Support the PCM/CL to performance manage Contractor delivery for the brownfield construction scope elements according to the plan

Participates in the construction field self-verification and oversight programme within area of responsibility

Promoting project HSE objectives and supporting the Project Construction Manager (PCM) or the Construction Lead (CL) in developing a strong safety culture

Develop and review bp project construction plans and procedures as necessary

Support the Contractor in developing construction execution plans for all brownfield work packages

Review Contractor work and ensure alignment with bp processes, procedures, and expectations on safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness

Verifying readiness of field engineering design for offshore execution

Coordinates generation of fit-for-purpose scopes of work for work packages and ensures delivery within the plan

Coordinates activities within the brownfield scope to ensure work performed is safe, effective, efficient, and right the first time

Guide to Contractor teams in all aspects of the brownfield construction including HSE, Quality, schedule, and related issues

Participates in monitoring Contractor construction safety, quality, schedule, and costs within area of responsibility to ensure delivery within the plan

Monitor Contractor performance and highlight any concerns to PCM or CL

Ensures conformance to bp requirements within area of responsibility and drives compliance with all technical integrity and HSE expectations

Identifies construction execution risks at appropriate project stages and supports risk management activities within area of responsibility

Witnessing and approving site acceptance tests and promoting quality build approach

Participates in maintaining relationships with collaborators as appropriate, supports co-ordination of key Contractor and construction interfaces within area of responsibility

Participates in construction reviews i.e. constructability reviews, and contributes to other functional reviews as required i.e. model reviews

Compilation of reports as required

Participate in task risk assessment meetings

Identifies construction findings, networking with the community of practice and engaging with specialists when required and within area of responsibility

Demonstrated construction experience in implementing large scale brownfield modifications for offshore projects

Experience in managing constructability programmes in FEL 2 and 3

Strong safety leadership for both personal and process safety

Understands HSSE excellence during construction, and delivery of construction quality.

Ability to prioritise construction work effectively

Can work within an Agile framework applying the tools and techniques

Strong people skills, ability to lead by example

Demonstrates the ability to listen, learn and take lessons actively from wider bp to maximise value

Ability to collaborate with EPC Contractor Construction leads to influence safety, quality, and performance outcomes

Can coordinate planning activities on a daily / weekly basis and linking into schedule

Able to coordinate resolution of technical issues and liaising with engineering

Fluent English oral and written communication skills

Experience in implementing brownfield projects in the UK North Sea

Project management abilities and experience

Professional membership i.e., APM/PMP, Chartered Engineer or equivalent – or evidence of working towards this

Understands bp construction practices

Will be required to visit or co-locate to Contractor offices in the UK (South-east of England or North-east of Scotland) or the EU as required, with a potential move to offshore platform for construction phase.

About bp

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.