Brownfield Infrastructure Planning and Integration Manager

Production & Operations



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Brownfield Infrastructure Planning & Integration Manager

PRODUCTION & OPERATIONS This is the place to truly drive change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets. Join us and make a difference by:

Making our production and operations safer and more standardized

Driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions

Growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimization

Maximizing efficiency through sharing resources

Accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets

Developing our people faster, leveraging the scale of P&O

Building greater integration and collaboration in service of our purpose

bpx energy's Eagle Ford Brownfield Infrastructure Planning & Integration Manager will be responsible for scoping, evaluating, planning, and seeking funding/approval for various small to moderate sized Infrastructure projects. The primary focus will be on compression efficiency with additional opportunities in facility consolidation, additional product on pipe (oil/water), and various other Value opportunities. This role has an enormous opportunity to plan a more efficient long-term future.

Responsibility will also include Integration of new assets and taking a strategic view to create Value by collaborating with Various groups and disciplines.

Responsible for long term planning and identification of Cost reduction projects for Eagle Ford upstream

Collaborate with BPX Midstream Infrastructure Team, 3rd Parties, Commercial, and Development teams for long term Area Development plans.

Integrate new assets and assist evaluation of existing assets

Drive oil and water evacuation strategy

Manage key Charters for Value-add projects moving through Budget process

Evaluate complex projects to build out high-pressure gas lift system vs straddle and booster type options (existing examples exist at various scale in asset)

Accountable for Scoping and Budgeting in early planning phases.

Serve as Project Integration point with Finance, Planning, Midstream, Commercial, Development, Projects and Facilities, and Production Operations.

Prepare accurate production estimates and analysis to improve Gross Margin

Provide detailed economics and recommendations to management

Evaluate and run sensitivities on Infrastructure pressure and rate Models

Ensures risks are understood and managed in accordance with BPX process

Manage operational relationship with JV and OBO partners.

Work with 3rd party contractors, ensuring appropriate level of vendor accountability and BPX contractor management process assurance.

Provide positive leadership while being a team player

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives

15 years experience in oil and gas or similar industry

Bachelor of science degree in a STEM related field

Strong economics and modeling background

3 years of management experience driving success in multidisciplinary teams

Onshore oil and gas operations experience delivering premier production and cost performance

Track record of success in a dynamic work environment

Embraces change and fosters innovation while maintaining rigorous processes

Experience leading virtual teams using collaborative tools and outcome focused KPIs.

Ability to spend 10-25% time in the field focused on networking, planning, and safety leadership

Senior

Grade Profile: US: F - BPX Engineering Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Remote Type: This position is a hybrid of office/remote working Primary Location: Denver, Colorado- Office Based

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $238,000-$300,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



