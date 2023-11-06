Brownfield Project Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Are you a top-tier Project Engineer looking for an opportunity to grow? We are keen on speaking with you!Our future teammate will contribute to the development of Shah Deniz Compression project, SDB and Sangachal brownfield scopes with particular responsibility for the end-to-end integrated delivery of engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, commissioning and start-up activities.The role is open for national applicants only and will report to Brownfield Delivery Lead as part of the AGT Project Management community.



Actively promote HSE dedication through example while ensuring delivery in line with bp’s expectations of no accidents or injuries.

Contribute to development of Integrated Project Execution Planning. Ensure effective integration of the project scope with wider region business needs while ensuring project status awareness and maintaining strong collaborative relationships.

Lead multi-discipline integration and alignment across the full project scope in support of a “One Team” agile and collaborative delivery.

Implement detailed performance management of all project scope and related contracts and ensures contractors are held accountable to agreed contract terms. Ensure project quality requirements are being achieved through regular review including audits and other means.

Ensure the project teams continued focus on early identification of emerging risks and approves associated mitigation plans while ensuring detailed oversight.

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in engineering management in O&G sector

Extensive work experience in onshore or offshore projects with validated project management skills. Experience with leading through complexity, implementing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges.

Outstanding influencing ability at project management levels and with external partners.

Deep technical understanding of facility system design, equipment, installation and commissioning areas.

Delivery minded and complete focused approach. Experience with working in complex brownfield scopes while maintaining operations alignment. Outstanding networking and communication skills with the ability to influence and achieve outcomes. Working knowledge of finance / accounting practices and terminology as it relates to project economics, capital requirements, and AGT Business. Familiarity with bp MPcp, proven track record of following MPcp guidelines when completing project scopes.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Cost estimating and cost control, Facility Design, Installation, Offshore Project Management, Offshore Projects, Project Commissioning, Project execution planning, Project Scope Development, Project Scope Management, Project Team Management, Schedule and resources, Scope Development



