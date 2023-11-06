Brownfield Project Engineer

Entity:Production & Operations
Are you a top-tier Project Engineer looking for an opportunity to grow? We are keen on speaking with you!
Delivery minded and complete focused approach. Experience with working in complex brownfield scopes while maintaining operations alignment. Outstanding networking and communication skills with the ability to influence and achieve outcomes. Working knowledge of finance / accounting practices and terminology as it relates to project economics, capital requirements, and AGT Business. Familiarity with bp MPcp, proven track record of following MPcp guidelines when completing project scopes.
Why join our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Cost estimating and cost control, Facility Design, Installation, Offshore Project Management, Offshore Projects, Project Commissioning, Project execution planning, Project Scope Development, Project Scope Management, Project Team Management, Schedule and resources, Scope Development
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.