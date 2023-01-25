Budget Control Analyst I&E

Job summary

Key purpose of the role is to allow our product & tech teams to understand the value unlocked against financial spend/ resource at any given time, informing product strategy and opportunities to unlock value for our customers and our business

What you'll be doing:

Ensure that product and technology team can execute delivering of new products and features smoothly by enabling execution of allocated budget.

Manage overall budgets and compliance to budgets for product and technology team in support of bp pulse programme.

Manage enabling systems such as SAP, Ariba, SNOW in support of the product and technology function.

Support the overall product and technology function with the transition to bp systems and procurement.

What you'll bring:

Ability to multi-task and to efficiently manage workload

Resourceful, self-motivated and reliable team player - Methodical and organised with meticulous attention to detail - Effective and confident in written and verbal communications skills

Proficient in using Microsoft Office including Word, Excel and Outlook

Self-starter mentality who works well within a multidisciplinary team.

Consistent record of operating in high-intensity environments with time critical pressures

Positive personality, with energetic working style and very strong resilience

Passionate about continuous improvement, process efficiency and working as part of a high performing team -

Experience as Analyst -

Candidate should have meaningful experience in variance analysis, forecasting, budgeting

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect 10% travel as part of this role.

Please apply with a Cv in English.

