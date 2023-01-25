Budget Control Analyst I&E

Key purpose of the role is to allow our product & tech teams to understand the value unlocked against financial spend/ resource at any given time, informing product strategy and opportunities to unlock value for our customers and our business
Key purpose of the role is to allow our product & tech teams to understand the value unlocked against financial spend/ resource at any given time, informing product strategy and opportunities to unlock value for our customers and our business.
What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?
At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect 10% travel as part of this role.
Please apply with a Cv in English.
Key purpose of the role is to allow our product & tech teams to understand the value unlocked against financial spend/ resource at any given time, informing product strategy and opportunities to unlock value for our customers and our business