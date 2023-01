Job summary

Budget Maintenance Coordinator - Poland

In this role You will:

SAP order and Invoice processing

Financial controls

Coordinate the financial side of projects

Bank guarantees

Ongoing control of budget consumption and drafting budget for the next year.

Based on participation in team analyzes, predicting the distribution of costs

Take care of preparing orders and confirming their execution on time and in an appropriate manner.

Update of rate changes resulting from changes in contracts

Interact with SAP team and Contractors

Work in a very close-knit team spread across the country

What You will need to be successful:

Motivated and results-driven Finance Specialist

Excellent numerical, analytical, and problem-solving skills along with a comprehensive understanding of commercial, administrative and financial procedures

Experience in planning, budget controlling, forecasting and working to tight deadlines.

Good at organizing jobs and focusing on priorities accurately

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to interact well at all levels and experience in working in multicultural environment.

Experience in strategic projects

Able to challenge and verify the procedures.

