Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Aviation Team and advance your career as a

Bulk Fuel and Customer Operations Support

This is an office-based role. Ideal candidate is located around the Copenhagen area or Southern Sweden. Travelling is expected to be at least 50% of the time within the same region.

Job purpose

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

This role is the focal point for operational issues at certain key customers who utilize Air bp equipment for their aviation fuel operations. The role shall support on technical inspections and perform scheduled checks and maintenance, the role will have the contact with the customers and in co-op with the Bulk fuel lead and the operations team. The postholder will have to have excellent skillset in communication and understanding of safety and quality work and theory.

In this role You will:

Handle and resolve operational issues at sites of certain key customers who utilize Air bp equipment for their fueling operations, as well as providing support to these customers when they expand to new locations or have new staff joining.

Support site staff in the whole region with inspections and updating skills

Function as Control of Work authority within the region

Support site staff with Airfield Automation

Support the delivery of operational projects & engineering work in North Europe

Safe and efficient operational delivery of bulk with equipment sites and smaller general aviation sites in North Europe.

Implementation of HSSE initiatives and managing ongoing HSSE performance improvements in North Europe

Provide cover for the Bulk fuel and Customer Operations Lead in case of absence (eg holiday, sickness, parental leave)

Supporting the wider North Europe operations team members in delivering on their accountabilities

What You will need to be successful:

Fluent in any Scandinavian language.

Good working knowledge of English.

Bachelor’s degree in engineering (or Technical discipline) or equivalent experience.

5 years’ experience in aviation.

Experience & knowledge of the aviation industry / tech industry.

Skills & Competencies

Good contractor management skills

Inspection and maintenance management

Process safety

Risk assessment and management

Safety and risk

Excellent communication and relationship management skills

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our

achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits

It’s an exciting time to join bp! We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.