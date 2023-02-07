Bulk Logistics Coördinator (Dutch & English speaking)

Grade IResponsible for supporting supply chain operations through coordinating supply optimization, using basic analytical capabilities to assist with planning and product availability, and development of continuous improvement opportunities to assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.
CASTROL zoekt een Bulk Logistics Coördinator
De Logistiek Coördinator is verantwoordelijk voor het genereren en uitvoeren van een kosten efficiënt transportplan en zorgt ervoor dat alle bulk distributieactiviteiten voldoen aan lokale en internationale regelgeving.