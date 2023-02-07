Site traffic information and cookies

  4. Bulk Logistics Co&#xF6;rdinator (Dutch &amp; English speaking)

Bulk Logistics Co&#xF6;rdinator (Dutch &amp; English speaking)

Bulk Logistics Coördinator (Dutch & English speaking)

  • Location Belgium - West - Gent
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145215BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Grade IResponsible for supporting supply chain operations through coordinating supply optimization, using basic analytical capabilities to assist with planning and product availability, and development of continuous improvement opportunities to assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.

CASTROL zoekt een Bulk Logistics Coördinator

De Logistiek Coördinator is verantwoordelijk voor het genereren en uitvoeren van een kosten efficiënt transportplan en zorgt ervoor dat alle bulk distributieactiviteiten voldoen aan lokale en internationale regelgeving.

  • Je bent actief betrokken bij het ondersteunen van het team, het initiëren van standaardisatie en vereenvoudiging van werkwijzen om prestaties en toegevoegde waarde te verhogen.
  • Je bent verantwoordelijk voor het opvolgen van vragen en klachten van klanten en het verstrekken van relevante logistieke informatie.
  • Je bewaakt de werkelijke transportkosten en KPI’s. (Analyseren, identificeren en verbeteracties voorstellen aan de manager)
  • Je ondersteunt bij auditactiviteiten waar nodig.
  • Je bent verantwoordelijk voor de ondersteuning van vrachtkosten activiteiten in SAP om te zorgen voor een correcte schatting van de facturen van alle logistieke dienstverleners. (Coördineren, rapporteren)
  • Je fungeert als back-up voor de Bulk Distributiemanager bij routinezaken. Binnen richtlijnen neem je de verantwoordelijkheid voor de afdeling bij afwezigheid van de manager.
  • Je komt terecht in een team van 8 personen met veel opgebouwde kennis over bulk distributie en SAP support.

Wie zoeken wij?
  • Je hebt een Bachelor logistiek management of gelijkaardig door ervaring;
  • Ervaring in supply chain is een pluspunt;
  • Kennis en gebruik van ERP systeem, SAP bij voorkeur
  • Je bent in staat om als vertegenwoordiger van het team, anderen (teams/cross teams) te overtuigen en intelligent te communiceren op verschillende niveaus
  • Accuraatheid staat centraal in deze job:
  • Je kan multitasken en blijft steeds rustig: bij piekperiodes dien je tijdig de planning door te geven, alsook in staat zijn om ad hoc operationele problemen op te lossen (bijv.: kwaliteit- of goederenissues…)
  • Zeer goede kennis van Nederlands en Engels is vereist; basiskennis Frans.
  • Goede kennis MS Office: Excel
  • Respectvol omgaan met elkaar, doorzettingsvermogen en punctueel.
Wat mag je van BP verwachten?
Een marktconform salaris met aantrekkelijke voordelen (aanwezigheid van een bedrijfsrestaurant, maaltijdcheques, 18 dagen ADV op jaarbasis, flexuren, vriendenkring die leuke activiteiten organiseert).
Je komt terecht in een multinational met familiale sfeer waar respect, ruimte tot persoonlijke ontwikkeling zeker zijn plaats heeft.


