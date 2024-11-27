Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Bunker Buyer

Bunker Buyer

Bunker Buyer

  • Location Singapore - Singapore
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Shipping Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ088132
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping


Job Family Group:

Shipping Group


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

  • Understand relevant business trading strategies to enable provision of innovative bunker procurement that deliver incremental value to bp

  • Work closely with vessel operators and Masters to optimize bunker intake for forward voyage planning.

  • Execute competitive spot or prompt fuel purchases, and to recommend and implement term supply solutions

  • Provide and analyze up-to-date and accurate forward demand data and exposure to enable optimum fuel purchasing and support for the OTC fleet

  • Provide relevant market information on bunker prices and trends to internal partners

  • Monitor KPIs and provision of feedback to the business on bunker suppliers and industry changes.

  • Build and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of internal and external partners, offering support and guidance to ensure compliance and most cost-effective fuel purchasing strategies

  • Actively participate in current and future projects designed to improve processes and procedures, maintain an awareness of digital/market developments in the bunkering space

  • Proactively engage with reinvent bp and the bp shipping agenda to reduce emissions by actively engaging internal and external partners to identify and understand opportunities for lower carbon fuels.

  • Develop bunker strategies to allow navigation during volatility

  • Actively explore options and other structured product to lead bunker exposure risks

  • Lead any bunker quality and quantity claims and negotiate settlements

  • Maintain in-depth knowledge of bunker markets, procedures, specifications and remain updated with industry regulations and standards including any changes

  • Participate in industry bodies and forums as a bp representative when required.

  • Conduct all activities to always fully follow bp Group Control and Compliance requirements

  • Advise Charterers on bunker related clauses in charterparties to ensure that bp’s position is protected.

  • Support as required new or existing projects which maybe outside of day-to-day responsibilities.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

  • A Team player

  • Focus, creative and driven

  • Analytical thinking skill  

  • Strong numeric

  • Strong Negotiation Skill  

  • Market intelligence

  • Shipping industry

  • Ability to work cross functional and to perform under pressure

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Ancillary cost management, Bunker buyer, Chartering, Coaching, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Listening, Marine assurance, Marine Operations, Marine systems and processes, Marine technical, Market Knowledge, Mentoring, Negotiating value, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management, Shipping/transport, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading and shipping data knowledge {+ 3 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

