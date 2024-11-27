Bunker Buyer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Understand relevant business trading strategies to enable provision of innovative bunker procurement that deliver incremental value to bp

Work closely with vessel operators and Masters to optimize bunker intake for forward voyage planning.

Execute competitive spot or prompt fuel purchases, and to recommend and implement term supply solutions

Provide and analyze up-to-date and accurate forward demand data and exposure to enable optimum fuel purchasing and support for the OTC fleet

Provide relevant market information on bunker prices and trends to internal partners

Monitor KPIs and provision of feedback to the business on bunker suppliers and industry changes.

Build and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of internal and external partners, offering support and guidance to ensure compliance and most cost-effective fuel purchasing strategies

Actively participate in current and future projects designed to improve processes and procedures, maintain an awareness of digital/market developments in the bunkering space

Proactively engage with reinvent bp and the bp shipping agenda to reduce emissions by actively engaging internal and external partners to identify and understand opportunities for lower carbon fuels.

Develop bunker strategies to allow navigation during volatility

Actively explore options and other structured product to lead bunker exposure risks

Lead any bunker quality and quantity claims and negotiate settlements

Maintain in-depth knowledge of bunker markets, procedures, specifications and remain updated with industry regulations and standards including any changes

Participate in industry bodies and forums as a bp representative when required.

Conduct all activities to always fully follow bp Group Control and Compliance requirements

Advise Charterers on bunker related clauses in charterparties to ensure that bp’s position is protected.

Support as required new or existing projects which maybe outside of day-to-day responsibilities.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

A Team player

Focus, creative and driven

Analytical thinking skill

Strong numeric

Strong Negotiation Skill

Market intelligence

Shipping industry

Ability to work cross functional and to perform under pressure

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Ancillary cost management, Bunker buyer, Chartering, Coaching, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Listening, Marine assurance, Marine Operations, Marine systems and processes, Marine technical, Market Knowledge, Mentoring, Negotiating value, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management, Shipping/transport, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading and shipping data knowledge {+ 3 more}



