Business ARC Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as ARC Analyst!

Purpose of role:

The GA, Analyst is accountable should have been good hold and knowledge on SAP system (S/4 HANA) with resolving difficult issues as and when vital, delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned, and support the delivery of timely and accurate UAT & result of SAP Implementation, statutory accounts and tax analyses while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for outstanding customer service, operational perfection and compliance

Key Results / Accountabilities

Knowledge on SAP system (S/4 HANA) in FI Module, Understanding of various Transaction codes and their functionality and impact.

Support with technical expertise during SAP implementation project

Support on UAT testing and review of output during different phases of SAP Implementation project

Coordinate the timely and accurate recording of financial transactions (e.g., ledger entries, journal postings, fixed asset postings, Joint Venture Accounting including receivables and payables etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses through liaison with the Statutory Tax teams and external auditors if required.

Supervise open and overdue items and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate staff.

Review reports generated by the ARC Account Executives to validate data and provide constructive input while ensuring submission in a timely manner if required.

Resolve or further raise any sophisticated issues faced.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Support customers in having understanding of the general ledger and group reporting pertaining to the respective parties.

Liaise with other GBS internal teams to ensure that the data being entered into the ledger is accurate.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally as and when necessary.

May carry out supervisory responsibilities such as planning, assigning and advising work, and providing feedback and mentor to team members

Key Challenges

Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels.

Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Managing the day to day work activities of the team and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload if necessary.

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances accurately.

Liaising with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Quick to react and adapt to constantly changing reporting requirements for highly fluid businesses.

High level of familiarity with the end-to-end financial accounting process for the supported entities

Any Other Relevant Information

This position’s primary interfaces are:

Internal

-GBS Teams

-GBS Business Partners

External

-Auditors

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA, CA).

Minimum of 8 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting

Required Criteria

SAP (S/4 HANA), Analysis for Office, system experience

English language competency.

Preferred Criteria

Knowledge and worked on SAP Implementation project

Strong Excel skill, basic of SQL would be an added advantage

Shared service centre experience.

Experience with RTR month end close process

Tech- Savy mindset



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.