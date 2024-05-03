Business ARC Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Senior Analyst GBS Finance with minimal direction performs in-depth troubleshooting of problems caused by systems, interfaces, master data, or processing issues across the settlement and reconciliation process. Research and resolves escalated issues from the team, business or 3rd parties. Provides real time support and on the job training to colleagues across the team. Creates documentation and training materials. Manage projects and tasks related to underlying activity. Provides analysis and feedback for new initiatives, routine problems, chronic problems, and all facets of the Settlement and reconciliation process.



Key Accountabilities:

Act as an expert within the team, coaching and mentoring the analysts

Work with analysts to ensure issues are resolved on a timely basis

Generate team’s metrics, perform analysis on variances, and report findings

Monitor key reports and metrics to ensure efficient and effective delivery of service

Evaluate and identify gaps in current processes to ensure that appropriate control measures are in place

Recommend improvements to existing processes

Support the team in delivery of continuous improvements

Lead initiatives or enhancements, develop and deliver any associated training materials.



Essential Criteria & Qualifications:

Strong experience working in Microsoft Office applications (especially Excel)

Ability to identify and resolve problems; identify solutions to prevent problems from repeating

Previous SAP experience

Previous invoice settlement / accounts payable experience

Bilingual in English and Spanish.



Desirable Criteria & Qualifications:

Must be able to work well under the demands of constant deadlines; ability to multi-task and able to effectively prioritize through competing demands. able to make immediate decisions

Ability to operate with a strong accounting and control mindset.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.