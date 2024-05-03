Business ARC Senior Analyst

Entity:Finance
The Senior Analyst GBS Finance with minimal direction performs in-depth troubleshooting of problems caused by systems, interfaces, master data, or processing issues across the settlement and reconciliation process. Research and resolves escalated issues from the team, business or 3rd parties. Provides real time support and on the job training to colleagues across the team. Creates documentation and training materials. Manage projects and tasks related to underlying activity. Provides analysis and feedback for new initiatives, routine problems, chronic problems, and all facets of the Settlement and reconciliation process.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
