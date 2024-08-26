Site traffic information and cookies

Business Accounting, Reporting and Control Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Mexico City – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the world. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive innovative digital solutions and agile ways of working.

The Business Accounting, Reporting and Control (ARC) Analyst is responsible for validating and controlling the rebate and variable trade provisions registered, analyzing the tracker with the business and confirming their integrity. Ensure that the fixed asset accounting processes are aligned with bp policies and procedures.

The role will support the delivery of 'silent running', accurate and timely recording of all fixed asset accounting transactions are processed in the ledgers. Is accountable for the resolution of outstanding reconciliation issues.

Key accountabilities:

  • Post, register, control and management of fixed assets. Ensuring proper accounting treatment in Special and General Ledger and its delivery with capitalization
  • Carry out and deliver timely monthly, quarterly and annual close processes in accordance with the reporting manual
  • Processing of disposals, including preparation of disposal journals.
  • Verification and handling of accruals and accounts of General Ledger and Fixed Assets
  • Screen and review inferior assets, preparation and booking of transfer posting documents
  • Establishment and maintenance of projects and associated data and reporting
  • Reconciliation of accounts, preparation of quarterly reports and ad hoc reports
  • Balancing and validation of intercompany accounts
  • Registration, validation and documentation of the Variable Trade and Rebates accruals
  • Support projects and collaborate with other teams and/or areas to drive process and system improvements

Essential Education & Experience

  • Bachelors´ degree in accounting, finance or any related field
  • 3 to 5 of experience in general accounting, fixed assets, and/or intercompany transactions
  • Strong experience with Excel and SAP
  • Intermediate English level

Additional Criteria

  • Great sense of urgency, organization, and prioritization skills to meet month-end close and other deadlines
  • Experience working cross culturally and in large/multinational companies is desirable
  • Positive relationship management and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders to deliver process silent running
  • Strong analytical, problem solving, and attention to detail skills
  • Phenomenal teammate attitude with talent to interact at all levels

Note: This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Accounting, Accounting Policies, Accounting Processes, Account Reconciliations, Analytical Thinking, Decision Making, Finance, Financial Accounting, Financial Reporting and Analysis, Fixed Asset Accounting, Fixed Assets, General Accounting, General Ledger (GL), Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

