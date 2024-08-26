Business Accounting, Reporting and Control Analyst

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Mexico City – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the world. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive innovative digital solutions and agile ways of working.

The Business Accounting, Reporting and Control (ARC) Analyst is responsible for validating and controlling the rebate and variable trade provisions registered, analyzing the tracker with the business and confirming their integrity. Ensure that the fixed asset accounting processes are aligned with bp policies and procedures.

The role will support the delivery of 'silent running', accurate and timely recording of all fixed asset accounting transactions are processed in the ledgers. Is accountable for the resolution of outstanding reconciliation issues.

Key accountabilities:

Post, register, control and management of fixed assets. Ensuring proper accounting treatment in Special and General Ledger and its delivery with capitalization

Carry out and deliver timely monthly, quarterly and annual close processes in accordance with the reporting manual

Processing of disposals, including preparation of disposal journals.

Verification and handling of accruals and accounts of General Ledger and Fixed Assets

Screen and review inferior assets, preparation and booking of transfer posting documents

Establishment and maintenance of projects and associated data and reporting

Reconciliation of accounts, preparation of quarterly reports and ad hoc reports

Balancing and validation of intercompany accounts

Registration, validation and documentation of the Variable Trade and Rebates accruals

Support projects and collaborate with other teams and/or areas to drive process and system improvements

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelors´ degree in accounting, finance or any related field

3 to 5 of experience in general accounting, fixed assets, and/or intercompany transactions

Strong experience with Excel and SAP

Intermediate English level

Additional Criteria

Great sense of urgency, organization, and prioritization skills to meet month-end close and other deadlines

Experience working cross culturally and in large/multinational companies is desirable

Positive relationship management and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders to deliver process silent running

Strong analytical, problem solving, and attention to detail skills

Phenomenal teammate attitude with talent to interact at all levels

Note: This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

