Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In México, we operate BP’s Finance Business & Technology Center, an integral part of BP. Our team is driven by a shared purpose to tackle today’s pressing global challenges. Guided by our values, we aim to meet the world’s increasing energy demands while reducing carbon emissions. Our México City offices provide solutions across BP, including customer service, finance, accounting, reporting, and other enabling functions. Join our team and develop your career in a dynamic and forward-thinking environment!

This position is located in Santa Fe, Mexico City, Mexico.

The Business Accounting, Reporting and Control Junior Analyst is responsible to prepare reports related to month-end closing, account reconciliation and cleaning, creation of purchase orders and payment complements.

The role will support the team with accounting closing activities and must have solid foundations in database and reporting management to facilitate the processing and analysis of information.

Key accountabilities

Reporting and database management

Delivery of timely and accurate information

Keep updated reconciliations and cleanliness of accounts

Release purchase orders in a timely manner

Job requirements and essential criteria

Bachelors´ degree in finance, accounting, or a related field

2 to 5 years of experience in financial and/or accounting areas

Intermediate English proficiency

Strong knowledge with Excel and SAP

Skillful managing reports and electronic tools

Previous experience working cross culturally and in large/multinational companies is desirable

Additional criteria

Great sense of urgency, organization, and prioritization skills to meet month-end close and other deadlines

Positive relationship management and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders to deliver process silent running

Strong analytical, problem solving, and attention to detail skills

Phenomenal teammate attitude with talent to interact at all levels of the organization

Customer focused perspective and desire to exceed their expectations

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.