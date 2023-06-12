Business Advisor - Accounting, Reporting & Control

Job summary

. The business advisor (BA) will report to the SVP finance-ARC and provide support to the ARC leadership team (ARCLT). The BA is expected to build relationships across all levels of the bp organisation to enable efficient running of the ARC executive office. The BA will be involved in all areas of Finance - ARC: • Quarterly reporting including preparations for due diligence meetings, audit committee, disclosure committee, results committee and board • Understanding the impact of new and emerging reporting requirements • Financial and Non-Financial Reporting control frameworks and associated SOX testing • Supporting the design and implementation of transformation projects spanning ARC as well as cross-finance projects This role is an excellent development opportunity for a highly motivated candidate to work at the heart of bp. The role will provide invaluable exposure to decision makers, long term strategy, and group financials.

Finance



Business Support Group



Key accountabilities

Work closely with the SVPs personal assistant to effectively manage & prioritise the calendar and travel.

Support the SVP, ARC LT and P&C in managing the ARC function (400+ FTEs) including accountabilities for the Budget, Headcount, E&C and Pulse action plans.

Create and manage the ARC Communications plan including ARC yammer page, small group engagements, ELT calls & quarterly townhalls.

Improve the effectiveness of the SVP by ensuring timely organisation of materials & pre-reads, ensure deadlines are articulated and managed, collaborate with ARC LT to enable effective delivery.

Support the SVP of ARC with preparation for key bp leadership meetings including GFRC, Audit Committee, bp Board and bpLT.

Be a key point of contact with CEO, CFO, EVP & FLT offices for ARC.

Be a trusted advisor, sounding board, and thinking partner for the SVP & ARC LT.

Take on ad-hoc project management requests eg. office moves, transformation, auditor effectiveness survey etc.

Be a role model and display bp values and who we are.

Essential education

Qualified Accountant

Essential experience

A strong track record in a finance, commercial or technical discipline.

Proactive individual who can work calmly under pressure and prioritise effectively.

Organised and practical approach

Ability to quickly build relationships with leadership, peers and the line.

Desirable experience:

Project management expertise

Exceptional ability to communicate clearly with a very broad range of audiences



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



