Business Advisor - Retail

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



This full-time position will support the Retail Operating Organization achieve growth goals by providing analysis and recommendations that increase sales, reduce/optimize operational costs, and maximize returns on invested capital. This role requires cross functional relationships with Store Operations, Accounting, Finance, Merchandising, Marketing, Store Assets, and IT. The ideal candidate will be highly skilled in problem solving, organization, value sensitivity, prioritization, and time management, highly motivated self-starter and very quick learner. Proficiency with Microsoft Excel, Access, PowerPoint required; proficiency in PowerBI, SQL, and MasterCard Test & Learn preferred.



Responsibilities

Performance Tracking / Test Analysis / Reporting Provide monthly P&L reporting and analysis; generating insights around KPI’s including sales, profit, waste, labor, and shrink that produce actionable opportunities. Provide weekly reporting and analysis on business performance and influence new KPI’s to measure success. Build PowerBI dashboards with visuals for key performance indicators. Maintain and validate new and existing sources of data. Providing daily snapshot and ad hoc reporting to track operations and/or category performance. Develop new sources of data to better measure performance of operations and/or category strategies and tactics.

Business Case Development / Test Planning & Design Partner with financial line owners to design test propositions, set expectations and prioritize opportunities; organize test propositions into a calendar to effectively document and communicate plans/actions to leadership. Provide data support for optimizing operations and/or category activity. Analyses could include: Pricing, Promotions, Merchandizing, SKU rationalizations, Purchasing, Advertising, Capital Requests, Labor staffing, Divestitures, Inventory and Supplies Mgmt Work with management / financial line owners to rationalize actions and opportunities to grow sustainable profits and optimize costs.

Presentation of Data & Analysis Format data in a clear and concise presentation that communicates and documents analysis findings. Present findings and recommendations to functional areas impacted by analysis.

Forecasting & Budgeting Provide the data support for the monthly financial line forecast. Work closely with management to produce the annual budget with itemized strategies and tactics for financial performance. Participate in long term forecasting and planning required by the management/leadership team.



Experience and Skills

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics, or a related field; 5 years direct experience in retail business or data analytics function.

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Access, PowerPoint required; PowerBI and SQL preferred

Strong understanding of financial accounting terminology and ability to translate and analyze financial statements from multiple entities

General Responsibilities

Analyzing Data or Information — Identifying the underlying principles, reasons, or facts of information by breaking down information or data into separate parts. Providing value added analyses to departmental groups and committees (including finance, real estate, marketing, fuel procurement, and construction) for presentation.

Organizing, Planning, and Prioritizing Work — Developing specific goals and plans to prioritize, organize, and accomplish your work. Self-starting projects while generating workable and realistic deadlines to maximize the productivity of projects to produce tangible ($) results.

Establishing and Maintaining Interpersonal Relationships — Developing constructive and cooperative working relationships with others and maintaining them over time. Spending time to align personal and professional development with experts in all areas of the business. Collectively contributing and recognizing the achievements and successes of others.



Physical and Mental Skills and/or Abilities

Statistical & Spreadsheet Proficiency — Using computers and computer systems to evaluate and process information, enter data and set up functions/queries.

Critical Thinking — Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.

Deductive Reasoning — The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.

Inductive Reasoning — The ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions (includes finding a relationship among seemingly unrelated events).