Business Advisor to SVP Investor Relations

Business contextThe objective of Investor Relations (IR) is to enable the most effective two-way communication between bp and the financial community to support growth in long-term shareholder value.IR seeks to deliver this objective by:- Providing leading and integrated financial markets communication- Delivering a programme of world class investor engagement- Engaging as a trusted advisor to executives and the boardThe roleThis career development role gives you the unique opportunity to work at the heart of IR, gaining exposure to one of bp’s most important stakeholder groups – the financial community. Through intellectual learning and on-the-job experience, you will obtain valuable insight into the views of the buyside (investors) and sellside communities, understand market perspectives and how these inform bp’s external messaging and market perception. You will be an ambassador for the IR team, building networks and trusted relationships across all parts of bp, and externally with key stakeholders.As Business Advisor to SVP IR, you will be part of a fast-paced and dynamic team, with control and flexibility to shape this role, and instrumental in developing the IR agenda with the support of the IR leadership team. Day-to-day, you will be accountable for supporting the SVP IR in the delivery of their activities and priorities, playing a key role in running the SVP’s agenda efficiently and delivering on IR’s plan. You will be expected to perform a wide variety of duties, collaborate with others, be efficient in prioritising work and deliver tasks in an accurate, high quality and timely manner.



Varied SVP support in day-to-day activities, including triaging of incoming requests to IR and ownership of the SVP IR office action log.

Supports the SVP and IR Leadership team in managing the function and delivering IR’s objectives across various workstreams.

Participation in the setting of the overall IR executive agenda, including:

Ownership of coordinating and reporting delivery against the SVP Annual Performance Contract

Management of the IR team meeting agenda, including team events and offsites.

Manage the functions communication processes, liaise with group comms, and create IR communications and ensure the IR team are meeting mandatory training requirements.

Management of IR’s annual financial budget.

Creation and coordination of reports and briefings required to support the bp LT and Main Board.

Preparation of speaker notes for SVP speaking engagements.

Develop, maintain and build new relationships across broader bp departments and functions including with CEO, CFO and EVP offices, as well as the BA network – sharing, learning and gaining insight into the rest of the organisation.

Seek opportunities for continuous improvement in processes and activity.

Be a role model and display bp values and who we are.

Essential skills

Exceptional organisational skills, ability to process and prioritise information efficiently.

Ability to bring structure and clarity to disparate issues, while navigating pressured and ambiguous environments.

Self-starter who can also work collaboratively as part of a team.

Strong networking skills to build effective and trusted relationships within the team and across the broader bp group.

Ability to influence at all levels and courage to provide challenge as appropriate.

A passion for change and proactively encouraging new ideas.

Essential behaviours

Create a one team approach within IR, champion bp’s Who we are culture - specifically:

Follow and uphold the rules and standards of bp, hold others to account for doing the same thing.

Listen carefully and consider different perspectives – championing and supporting bp’s psychological safety objective.

Create an inclusive and workplace where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.

Build strong relationships based on trust and honest discussion.

Foster learning, the sharing of knowledge and continuous improvement.

Speak out when something is not right and be prepared to say "no" or "stop" when necessary.

Desirable experience

Good understanding/awareness of the financial markets

Experience of working in more than one sub-entity area

Financial acumen is an advantage, but on-the-job experience is sufficient (no requirement for formal finance / accounting qualifications).

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



