Business Advisor to SVP S&ORA

Job summary

To provide executive support to the SVP safety and operational risk assurance. The role involves working closely with the SVP and her team to ensure the office runs smoothly and efficiently, while gaining a deeper knowledge of the S&ORA and I&E agendas from an executive level. You will be called upon to perform a wide variety of duties and must have the ability to work proactively with others, prioritize work efficiently, and meet occasionally challenging timelines. The selected individual will need to build relationships across all levels of the organization and understand the component businesses and enabler functions to support the SVP S&ORA. The BA role offers a unique opportunity to gain a significant overview of bp’s operations and businesses.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Responsible for providing high-quality technical and administrative support to senior vice president of S&ORA, delivering primary management support and ensuring a strategic view is taken of the diary, to enable the executive to deliver their responsibilities effectively.

Acts as liaison for communications and advocacy in I&E S&ORA. Develops annual communication plan, manages communication materials and channels.

Assists in formulation of I&E S&ORA performance contract in alignment with entity performance contract. Supports its delivery and performance tracking.

Prepare and coordinate context, logistics, agenda and information for all meetings and key events, including offsite visits. Proactive development of agendas, briefing materials, presentations for events and meetings.

Coordinate SVP’s visits to site/hub locations as well as external activities & meetings as needed, including travelling to provide support during trips.

Connect with people; act as a sounding board for the team to provide initial feedback on submissions and information to aid management decisions.

Maintains regular contact with key internal stakeholders to gain insights on business issues and track follow up actions to completion.

Be part of I&E business advisors’ network to ensure engineering delivery and reporting is consistent with other sub entities in I&E.

Seek and identify own opportunities to deliver real change in S&ORA (up to 1/3 of time)

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in engineering or related field required.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Experience in the application of operations and/or engineering in bp and/or externally.

A desire to progress in Engineering, Operations, or HSE Leadership.

Very strong written and oral communication skills.

Ability to multi-task, prioritize activities and plan ahead to anticipate tasks and inputs.

Open minded person who can rapidly learn and adapt approach to different environment to achieve results.

Inclusive person who is a team player with ability to network and engage in a variety of ways and with a diverse range of people.

Confidence to work effectively with executives internally and externally.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Ability to manage highly sensitive information and maintain confidentiality.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Passion for safety, risk management and driving change.

TRAVEL REQUIRED

Yes - up to 15%

RESPONSIBILITIES

Coordinates comprehensive business management support for a variety of business activities, providing operational performance insights, ensuring compliant processes and participating in the annual budgeting process.

Provides leadership and direction to develop and maintain a culture built on bp beliefs and supports relationships with key stakeholders to identify and disseminate best practices to drive excellence and consistency across the company.

Ensures personal and team compliance with bp's Code of Conduct and models bp's beliefs.

Contributes to strategic development and execution of the strategic and tactical agendas and assists in developing and reviewing Management Information (MI) to drive delivery of priorities and advise on appropriate interventions if required.

Assists with the annual planning process to develop performance plans, priorities and budgets and associated tracking against plan targets, and supports or manages key projects/work streams in line with business requirements.

Liaises with stakeholders to ensure that standards, policies and procedures are working effectively.

Supports development of strong relationships with key internal stakeholders and collaborates to share best practice and develop and deliver global consistency where appropriate.

Provides leadership for Business Management and is accountable for all aspects of performance (HSSE, People Agenda and Financial Delivery), from planning to implementation and assurance.

Champions the continuous improvement culture, driving business simplification initiatives and synergies through close collaborative relationships with key internal stakeholders, working to develop and deliver global consistency where appropriate.

Partner with the Ethics & compliance organisation to act as S&ORA Ethics & Compliance liaison.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

