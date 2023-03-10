Business Analyst

Job summary

bp is a leader in the energy sector with business activities and customers in more than 80 countries across six continents. It's an exciting period of growth and opportunity for the organization as they shape the face of energy for the future. As a leading energy force in Australia since 1920 and New Zealand since 1946, they are driven by upstream exploration, refining of crude oil and natural gas and the downstream marketing supply of petroleum products.

We have an exciting opportunity to join our Customer Solutions Squad. This role will see you developing sustainable process improvements to support our commercial customers and F&D growth agenda.



Working with other key partners across GBS & C&P, Midstream & I&E you will part of a focused effort to deliver “Brilliant Basics” to our ANZ customer base.



Great opportunity to engage across a broad range of stakeholders to drive effort to remove customer pain points and make life with BP easier for our customers!



Please note that this is a fixed term 12 month contract.



Key responsibilities

• Identify process opportunities to improve customer experience across Fleet, Dealer and Midstream business

• Delivery of improvements to customer journey to support new business opportunities & protect our current base

• Simplify end to end processes across our Order to Cash process span, focusing on areas of high error and transactional rework

• Work with business SME’s to facilitate process discovery and generate priorities to deliver sustainable changes to key operating processes



Candidates bring

• System and process-orientated mindset: developing customer centric solutions that are supported by the right system configuration & processes

• Effective Collaborator – successful working cross functionally to resolve pain points & improve customer experience

• Analytical and data driven – keen eye for analysing trends and identifying cause-and-effect relations

• Problem solving – ability to navigate complex situations and address problems at the root cause

• Ability to work autonomously and as part of cross-functional teams

• Experience / expertise in key BP operating systems : SAP, Genplus an advantage

• Experience in process optimisation methods advantageous (Lean / CI)



BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Māori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand