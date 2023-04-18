Job summary

.

Business Analyst - Enterprise Technology Engineers.



Pricing services underpin the bp trading valuations process(es) through ingestion of external/internal market pricing data for the purpose of valuing trades and to enable financial reporting.



This role is responsible for supporting multiple applications in bp Trading Pricing space and for working on new projects.

You will also coordinate with both internal I&E delivery teams and external vendors to complete the various project deliverables and BAU objectives within the agreed scope.

The ideal candidate will have experience of working in an Agile environment, managing, co-ordinating and delivering software solutions within Pricing landscape.

Critical to the success of this role is having excellent oral and written communication skills, to work with globally distributed team of stakeholders, business users, architects, developers and support team, to document and deliver solutions.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Support Pricing Product Owner and Product Manager and drive project planning and prioritization activities with Product Console.

• Work with geographically diverse business groups and support teams to deliver solutions effectively and efficiently, following the change management procedures for smooth and timely delivery of solutions.

• Work and contribute as part of team within agile methodology with collaborative approach to sharing ideas and maintain/participate the Kanban board, daily scrums, and retrospective meetings.

• Identify common issues across business groups and help design a standardized solution for all.

• Proactively identify risks, suggest fixes for defects and support timely resolution of critical production issues..



ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

• Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

• Membership of a technical or professional body

• Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree or equivalent



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• 5+ years’ experience in IT industry with experience in designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

• Strong analytical, problem solving and testing skills.

• Excellent oral and written communications skills.

• Experience with large-scale enterprise-wide IT environments containing multiple technologies, servers, and logical environments.

• Practical experience creating BRDs/USDs, Mock-up screens, Data flow diagrams, Visio diagrams.

• Experience with data analysis in Oracle/PostgreSQL with strong RDMS database query skills.

• Working knowledge of cloud computing platforms and microservices/serverless architecture in AWS or Azure.

• Proven track record of end-to-end project lifecycle including requirement analysis, testing, deployment, and production Support.

• Experience with Change Management and Release Management.

• Highly self-motivated and delivery focused.

• Adapts to changes both Business and technical and overcomes obstacles.



DESIRABLE CRITERIA

• Prior exposure to energy commodity trading, market data and pricing.

• Prior experience with Asset Control product.

• Prior experience with Refinitiv/Reuters market data provider.

• Experience with monitoring tools Splunk/AppDynamics.

• Expertise in running applications in container frameworks like OpenShift, Docker and Kubernetes.