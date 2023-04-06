Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Business Analyst

Business Analyst

Business Analyst

  • Location South Africa - Western Cape - Cape Town
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146094BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Transformation is a strategic productivity and operations enabler, and there is a significant demand for end-to-end transformation delivery in support of the functions. This is an important role within the Transformation team, with a primary objective of delivering business initiatives & projects.

This role will require Business Analyst competencies to work on the transformation projects capturing business requirements, testing, change management and process support. The incumbent will also be a key player in driving of small scale automations using RPA, Citizen Developer, O365 and other BP digital tools.

Key Accountabilities

The incumbent will have strong collaborative capabilities, working together with the other Project members, Scrum Masters, Product Owners, Operations SME. Key activities would be:

  • Leading project delivery & automation on small scale initiatives & projects
  • Consolidation & driving completing of Service Catalogues
  • Leading BPM in the Centre
  • Participating in end-to-end process assessments & mapping for projects
  • Participating in all parts of a project lifecycle (e.g. capturing & documenting business requirements)
  • Participating in the creation of the Business Case and input into prioritisation
  • Benefits realisation tracking and reporting Project Management
  • May provide coaching or professional guidance to peers or cross-function teams
  • May handle escalations and contributes in root cause analysis
  • Uses CI methodology in connection with workflows, projects, etc.
  • Supporting Global Programmes including One Procurement
  • Uses BPs automation tools including RPA, Salesforce, MS Tools to deliver automation
Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education
  • Bachelor’s degree in business or related field.
Essential Experience
  • Relevant experience in a multinational environment
  • Good communicator in the BP Business language
  • Strong stakeholder management skills
  • Strong financial acumen
  • Budget management, business case and financial workbook management
  • Worked with cross functional and globally dispersed stakeholders to understand business outcome requirements
  • Ability to manage multiple sources of information to provide insights
  • Experience of working within a projectized environment
  • Advanced automation skills in MS tools and other automation tools (including RDA, Salesforce Citizen developer, Microsoft PowerBI, Microsoft Power apps, etc)
  • Process mapping in Visio, Aris or other similar process tools
  • Experience in technology & automation tools like Office 365, etc.
  • Familiarity with a Project Delivery Methodology including Agile & Scrum
Desirable Criteria
  • Experience in Procurement projects will be desirable to support global programmes
  • Exposure to project implementations and experience of documenting requirements
  • Demonstrate shared commitment to team success and ability to partner; anticipate the interests and concerns of individuals and group and build common ideas and viewpoints in conflict situations
  • Ability to rapidly identify key issues in a complex situation use conceptual skills to anticipate, identify, and prioritise highly complex issues
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment where answers are not in a policy manual and innovative and creative thinking is encouraged
  • Knowledge of Management of Change process and tracking

Apply Search all jobs at bp