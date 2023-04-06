Transformation is a strategic productivity and operations enabler, and there is a significant demand for end-to-end transformation delivery in support of the functions. This is an important role within the Transformation team, with a primary objective of delivering business initiatives & projects.
This role will require Business Analyst competencies to work on the transformation projects capturing business requirements, testing, change management and process support. The incumbent will also be a key player in driving of small scale automations using RPA, Citizen Developer, O365 and other BP digital tools.
Key Accountabilities
The incumbent will have strong collaborative capabilities, working together with the other Project members, Scrum Masters, Product Owners, Operations SME. Key activities would be: