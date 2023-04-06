Job summary

Transformation is a strategic productivity and operations enabler, and there is a significant demand for end-to-end transformation delivery in support of the functions. This is an important role within the Transformation team, with a primary objective of delivering business initiatives & projects.



This role will require Business Analyst competencies to work on the transformation projects capturing business requirements, testing, change management and process support. The incumbent will also be a key player in driving of small scale automations using RPA, Citizen Developer, O365 and other BP digital tools.

Key Accountabilities



The incumbent will have strong collaborative capabilities, working together with the other Project members, Scrum Masters, Product Owners, Operations SME. Key activities would be:

Leading project delivery & automation on small scale initiatives & projects

Consolidation & driving completing of Service Catalogues

Leading BPM in the Centre

Participating in end-to-end process assessments & mapping for projects

Participating in all parts of a project lifecycle (e.g. capturing & documenting business requirements)

Participating in the creation of the Business Case and input into prioritisation

Benefits realisation tracking and reporting Project Management

May provide coaching or professional guidance to peers or cross-function teams

May handle escalations and contributes in root cause analysis

Uses CI methodology in connection with workflows, projects, etc.

Supporting Global Programmes including One Procurement

Uses BPs automation tools including RPA, Salesforce, MS Tools to deliver automation