Business Analyst Advisor - Retail Analytics

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
This full-time position will support the Retail Operating Organization achieve growth goals by providing analysis and recommendations that increase sales, reduce/optimize operational costs, and maximize returns on invested capital. This role requires cross functional relationships with Store Operations, Accounting, Finance, Merchandising, Marketing, Store Assets, and IT. The ideal candidate will be highly skilled in problem solving, organization, value sensitivity, prioritization, and time management, highly motivated self-starter and very quick learner. Proficiency with Microsoft Excel, Access, PowerPoint required; proficiency in PowerBI, SQL, and MasterCard Test & Learn preferred.
Responsibilities