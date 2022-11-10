Business Analyst - Analytics

The Analytics and Business Support Analyst is essential in ensuring the smooth running of the activities delivered in the Nigeria (Lagos) office by the Marketing and Origination team which focuses on developing long-term growth opportunities for T&S through finding customer-focused solutions and representing IST priorities in key regions. The role will report to the MD Nigeria and support the local team. The Analyst will also assist in supporting the running of the office in a controlled and compliant manner.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade IResponsible for providing analytical support in the identification and development of new business opportunities, monitoring economic and market trends, contributing to the successful development of offers and delivering technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal, in order to help achieve BP's growth objectives.