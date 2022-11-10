Business Analyst - Analytics

The Analytics and Business Support Analyst is essential in ensuring the smooth running of the activities delivered in the Nigeria (Lagos) office by the Marketing and Origination team which focuses on developing long-term growth opportunities for T&S through finding customer-focused solutions and representing IST priorities in key regions. The role will report to the MD Nigeria and support the local team. The Analyst will also assist in supporting the running of the office in a controlled and compliant manner.



Key Accountabilities:

Assist in maintaining stock/vessel queue reports across WAF locations, keeping information as up to date and as accurate as possible using all data sources available. Liaise with the London analytics team to discuss key changes and communicate new behaviours or unusual flows as well as inform traders and originators.

Help provide further insights that may impact the supply and demand in WAF such as observations relating to refinery runs and stock levels and feedback relevant information to the London team

Collaborate with the London analytics team to help ensure that their ship tracking is as accurate as possible by confirming key ship movements and if relevant ensure any data feeding wider regional and global balances is correct and weekly changes understood.

Production, recording, monitoring and tracking the data of any deal exposure reports with appropriate commentary explaining all relevant changes

Co-ordinate with London traders, trading analysts, business development around capturing and reconciling deal information

Support Originators with regional research for economic data and trading trends, whilst assisting in developing new market insights for less traded products in region

Interface with numerous external stakeholders including counterparts, pipeline operators and others.

Build and maintain relationships with external personnel utilizing these relationships to help execute strategy.

Produce ad hoc reports around deal historic counterpart and trading information

Provide operations back up support for BPGWA office operations team.

Provide administrative support and oversight as required to support the day to day running of the office such as the scheduling of meetings and appointments as well as support of invoice review and administering the payment process.

Prioritizing and executing tasks in a high-pressure environment.

In special events planning and preparation, along with maintaining a contact list of all BPGWA counterparties and prospects.

Any other responsibilities assigned by the client