Business Analyst - Business Enablement and Advisory

The role is multi-faceted, working across business units and domains (typically Finance related, but not restricted to that function, as opportunities and demand will also surface from non-Finance in areas such as Retail, Low Carbon Energy, P&C etc). The Business Analyst will be working alongside a team of BE&A consultants and business analysts, either in a collaborative capacity or on independently owned initiatives. The key activities will revolve around:

Stakeholder Engagement: handling interviews, workshops and meetings for requirements gathering

Business Analysis: analysis of business processes, systems, data, operating model etc, seeking opportunities to address challenges or drive efficiency gains and enhanced performance

Solution Development: develop insights and recommendations (strategic and tactical depending on specific needs), business cases and implementation plans.

Presentations and business cases: build professional reports, presentations and dashboards to support recommendations and proposals

Programme Oversight: ensure execution of recommendations is appropriately owned by delivery partners (typically through DS&T and/or a preferred 3rd party partner).

External Lens: build and maintain knowledge of relevant external trends and best practices (eg: through peer groups, market research, networking events etc)

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Management, Finance, Economics, or related field

At least 3 years’ experience in consulting and/or business analysis roles within a multinational organisation

Strong analytical skills with proficiency in data analysis tools and techniques.

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and business analysis software.

Understanding of project methodologies (PMP or Agile)

Ability to work collaboratively in a dynamic, cross-functional team environment.

Able to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders

Detail-oriented with a problem-solving mindset and a drive for results.

Willingness to travel domestically and internationally, as required.

Experience with leading similar roles will be an advantage



Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Acumen, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



