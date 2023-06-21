Job summary

Transformation is a strategic productivity and operations enabler, and there is a significant demand for end-to-end transformation delivery in support of the functions. This is an important role within the Transformation team, working for the Project Managers, with a primary objective of being a team member on the transformation project. This role will require Business Analyst competencies to work on the transformation projects capturing business requirements, testing, change management and process support. The incumbent will work for the project managers and work alongside business and operations SMEs, process engineers during the project lifecycle.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

The incumbent will have strong collaborative capabilities, working together with the Project Managers, Process Engineers, Scrum Masters, Product Owners, Operations SME. Key activities would be:

Participating in end-to-end process assessments for projects

Participating in all parts of a project lifecycle (e.g., capturing & documenting business requirements)

Participating in the creation of the Business Case and input into prioritization

Benefits realization tracking and reporting Project Management

May provide coaching or professional guidance to peers or cross-function teams.

May handle escalations and contributes in root cause analysis.

Uses CI methodology in connection with workflows, projects, etc.

Qualification & Experience and Competencie

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in business or related field.

Essential Experience

7-8 years of relevant experience in multinational environment

Good communicator in the BP Business language

Strong stakeholder management skills

Strong financial acumen

Budget management, business case and financial workbook management

Worked with cross functional and globally dispersed stakeholders to understand business outcome requirements.

Ability to manage multiple sources of information to provide insights.

Experience of working within a projectized environment

Desirable Criteria

Familiarity with a Project Delivery Methodology

Exposure to project implementations and experience of documenting requirements

Demonstrate shared commitment to team success and ability to partner; anticipate the interests and concerns of individuals and group and build common ideas and viewpoints in conflict situations.

Ability to rapidly identify key issues in a complex situation use conceptual skills to anticipate, identify, and priorities highly complex issues.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment where answers are not in a policy manual and innovative and creative thinking is encouraged.

Knowledge of Management of Change process and tracking

Knowledge of Transition Management process



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



