Transformation is a strategic productivity and operations enabler, and there is a significant demand for end-to-end transformation delivery in support of the functions. This is an important role within the Transformation team, working for the Project Managers, with a primary objective of being a team member on the transformation project. This role will require Business Analyst competencies to work on the transformation projects capturing business requirements, testing, change management and process support. The incumbent will work for the project managers and work alongside business and operations SMEs, process engineers during the project lifecycle.
Entity:Finance
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Transformation is a strategic productivity and operations enabler, and there is a significant demand for end-to-end transformation delivery in support of the functions. This is an important role within the Transformation team, working for the Project Managers, with a primary objective of being a team member on the transformation project.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.