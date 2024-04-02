Business Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Supports the planning process for programs and projects, manages project deliverables and ensures accurate and timely reporting.

Lead and manage small standalone transition projects and engagements.

Works together with the Transition Essential Experience and Job Requirements Lead on a portfolio of projects and leads administrative tasks such as reporting, process capturing, preparing for FTE onboarding and monitoring the knowledge transfer.

Ensures the accuracy and completeness of data collection and reporting.

Track progress of all transition deliverables and co-ordinate delivery dates.

Application of tools & processes – Comply with the GBS project standards in methodology and toolkit; promote within the team the appropriate tools and processes for planning, risk management and scheduling.

Support transition related travel administration tasks and arrangements.

Track progress of transition deliverables

Leads due diligence and process discovery activities and deliverables for transition projects.

Supports in drafting ‘as is’ functional process flowcharts and works together with the receiving operational teams and the business to transform into a workable ‘to be’ scenario.

Supports the operational teams in delivering standard operating procedures and leads the documentation of signed off SOP’s and work aids on the knowledge management platform and liaises with the BPM team for ARIS updates.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree required.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

A minimum of 6 to 8 years total experience with a minimum of 2 to 4 years of relevant Project/Program Mgmt. support experience

Significant experience with working in a shared services or business process outsourcing environment, ideally in Procurement, Finance, Customer Services or HR services

Strong functional business acumen

Proven analytical and numerical skills, and experience of complex data handling and visualization techniques.

Advanced knowledge of MS products including O365 based Project Online, SharePoint, PowerBI or other analytics tools.

Experience in process workflow design and architecture and relevant tools.

Self-starter and ability to work effectively under minimal supervision.

Flexibility to assist multiple teams and leading dynamic workload.

Ability to work independently and self-direct workload.

Capable of handling confidential matters

Proven multi-tasking ability and prioritization skills.

Excellent analytical, organizational and presentation skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Broad operational experience with background in customer-facing roles; knowledge of other functions and the associated links to own function are preferable.

Experience leading process mapping and / or workshop facilitation activities; facilitation skills for working issues with groups and teams

Desirable criteria

Knowledge of Transition Management process

Familiarity with Project Management methodology and best practices

Familiarity with Continuous Improvement Methodologies



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.